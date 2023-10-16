Davido and Chioma Unveil Twins, Wizkid bids mother Adieu | Weekend Recap: In Case You Missed It

A lot has happened this past weekend since we last briefed you on the things that occurred recently in the Nigerian entertainment industry. Here is the weekend recap, in case you missed these things.

Big Brother Naija’s ex-housemate, Neo Akpofure, has shown the nation how benevolent he is by visiting his hometown and showing kindness to the prisoners in Warri, Delta State.

The Nigerian celebrity revealed that he had spent much of his childhood in prisons with his mother as a warden, and he felt compelled to give back to his society since he knew how tough it was for the people locked up.

With the establishment of his Amakazat Foundation, the BBNaija ex-housemate believed he could make a difference, starting with the prison inmates in his hometown.

The couple, Davido and Chioma, revealed their newborn twins to the world this weekend, and the entire social media has expressed happiness for them.

Nearly a year ago, the two lost their 3-year-old son, Ifeanyi, to a pool accident that devastated them. The death of their only child together put a hole in their hearts; however, they have been blessed once again with two babies.

“My son passed away last year in October, and my wife gave birth this year in October, so it is crazy,” Davido said in an interview.

Dotun Kayode, also known as Do2dtun, has made his intentions known about gaining child custody from his ex-wife, Omotayo, as he claimed she denied him access to his children.

The OAP stated that he’s had enough of his ex-wife’s drama and malevolent thoughts towards him.

The ex-wife has, however, come out to defend herself against the OAP’s allegations; she claimed that she was protecting her children from the abuse that she suffered at the hands of Dotun Kayode.

She also mentioned that her lawyers have drawn up a contract which would permit the on-air-personality the chance to see his children.

The Nigerian Grammy-winning singer Wizkid lost his mother, Jane Dolapo Balogun, on August 18, a traumatic incident for the artist.

Wizkid put out all forms of celebration to honour his mother and to show how much he loved her. The burial event lasted four days, consisting of a candlelight procession, a wake-keeping, and the burial ceremony.

It was a star-studded event as all Nigerian celebrities from far and wide showed up to grieve with Wizkid. The ceremony concluded with a thanksgiving service, which was held in Lagos and with that, the international superstar, along with his boys, said goodbye to Jane Balogun.