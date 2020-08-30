#YNaijaBBNUpdate: Our eviction prediction turned out almost right afterall

Week five in the Big Brother house came with the usual ‘haas’ and ‘hoos’. All the housemates were up for possible eviction as Big Brother decided to switch up the eviction process – three housemates were sent home.

The usual procedure was for four housemates to be up for eviction and the other ‘safe’ housemates vote which two they want out.

In case you missed it: #YNaijaBBNOp-ed: Lucy's possible eviction and our bottom four prediction

This week, Big Brother unveiled a shocking plot twist in which he reverted to the old process. This time, the housemates with the least votes were evicted. This sort of put power back in the hands of the voters.

Another shocking twist was that three housemates were sent parking. This is the most that has happened this season, and it certainly left the house feeling a tad emptier.

Brighto, Tolanibaj, and Wathoni had the least votes from fans and were evicted.

It was sad to watch them leave, as we would miss Brighto livening up Saturday night parties, and dropping bits of conspiracies here and there to shake some tables.

Wathoni and Tolanibaj will also be missed, when you consider that they each brought a high school love type drama to the house, and they certainly spiced things up.

