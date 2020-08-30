Daddy the debtor, Razor sight | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians

funny tweets

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

 

1.

Another book  I recommend; “How to get a bottomless bag of foreign currencies”

2.

MMmm? It’s too much o

 

3.

Address him as he is dressed

 

4.

Razor sight

 

5.

Please it’s an important ingredient

 

6.

That’s the only way to do it

 

7.

Adulting is a scam. Walahi!

 

8.

Lol

Funny tweets we saw while men slept

9.

We know their demonic ways

 

10.

Sir 22 thousand?? And you are having mouth too?

