Daddy the debtor, Razor sight | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

I’ve been reading a lot of books lately…. pic.twitter.com/rGZfd1eCn1 — Sugamummy😌 (@desh0la) August 31, 2020

Another book I recommend; “How to get a bottomless bag of foreign currencies”

2.

I just want a church girl with ashewo vibes, Is that too much to ask for? — Victor Babatunde (@vhic_tore) August 31, 2020

MMmm? It’s too much o

3.

If he wears jersey to a date, my sister he’s a player — Samuel Mbah (@Mbahdeyforyou) August 31, 2020

Address him as he is dressed

4.

Razor sight

5.

Nigerians are still frying groundnuts with sand in 2020. Savages. — Editi Effiòng (@EditiEffiong) August 31, 2020

Please it’s an important ingredient

6.

Girls shoot their shots by thinking about you and expect the holy spirit to minister it to you. — Mr Alan (@Alan_yournextbf) August 31, 2020

That’s the only way to do it

7.

Got paid yesterday. Paid my bills & outstanding debts. Broke again within an hour. Amazing! Adulting is just amazing! — ICE cream😛 (@toyor_pr) August 31, 2020

Adulting is a scam. Walahi!

8.

When you're drunk af and start making friends with everyone https://t.co/8xABEfJNQU — Zerubabbel #BBNaija Laycon Stan (@litskinayo) August 31, 2020

Lol

Funny tweets we saw while men slept

9.

Nobody:

Yoruba men on their wedding day trying to confuse their other girlfriends on WhatsApp. https://t.co/Tf30C9DiYw — – F.O (@_debbii3e) August 30, 2020

We know their demonic ways

10.

I came home with giant bucket of ice cream with pastries, my son said to me I have money to buy all these things but I can’t pay the N22,000 I borrowed from their piggy bank, they were eating it ooo, it pained me and I won’t pay that money. — Tunde Aluko (MFR) (@tundealuko) August 30, 2020

Sir 22 thousand?? And you are having mouth too?