Damilola Odufuwa: ‘Women-only spaces are vital to surviving a patriarchal world’ | YNaija Special Series on #RapeCulture

Damilola Odufuwa is a breath of fresh air. How she looks at the world, her urge to propel change and the way every octave in her voice screams ‘women-empowerment’ makes her completely inspiring.

The 28-year old media personality spoke to YNaija’s Toluwanimi Onakoya about her women-only incentive, ‘Wine and Whine;’ the value it affords women and the role it plays in combating rape culture.

1. As the founder of Wine and Whine, what did you hope to achieve establishing this exclusive community for women?

First of all, I am the co-founder of Wine and Whine and Odunayo Eweniyi is also the co-founder. What I hoped to achieve when I reached out to Odun with the idea was I want women to feel safe when they have conversations about the impact of the patriarchy. I found that whenever women spoke on social media about what it’s like being a woman in Nigeria, there’s a lot of chants of ‘Oh you are complaining or you are lying.’

There’s a lot of disbelief, a lot of mocking. While there might be many women that would come to your defence, it feels very frustrating. Growing up and just being around a lot of people, you see there’s always this idea of women whining whenever they talk about the issues they face. I just wanted women to be able to ‘whine and complain’ about the patriarchy and the misogyny they are faced with being a woman in Nigeria in a safe space with. other women so they could feel understood.

Essentially, it was for women to feel safe, to feel heard and to also have fun. One thing that I felt happened with a lot of women empowerment initiatives was that there wasn’t an element of fun and also there wasn’t may be an element of sincerity. We really tried to tackle the issues women are facing, ranging from sexual harassment, misogyny and sexual harassment in the workplace to financial issues in a way that is sincere, human and expresses what women are going through. Essentially, I wanted a safe place for women where we could drink, have fun, complain and create change.

One thing we are trying to do at Whine and Wine, beyond addressing the problem, we raise money with our events for women-focused charities to be supported- Sanitary Aid Initiative, STER and others.

2. What were the challenges you faced?

To be honest, we’ve gotten a lot of support. One thing that has been humbling in a beautiful way is how women always say they had such a great time. They didn’t have to worry about someone spiking their drink. They could be free. They could turn up if they wanted to and that’s very beautiful to see. Wine and Whine also had a lot of support from friends and people that we knew.

In terms of the real challenges we faced, one was a lot of negativity typically from the men on Twitter, saying why do women want to have an event for just women or how are you going to have a party with just women -it would be boring. Obviously, there are just haters hating from outside of the club outside the club. I wouldn’t really call it a challenge but I guess in that way it is just a bit of negativity and trouble.

Another challenge that we have faced is finding the right venue for events at a really limited cost because Odun and I typically fund the events from our pockets and when we do charge we give a proportion of our proceeds to charity. We always try to keep the charges as low as N1,000 or N5,000 because we want it to be accessible to many women; students. So the challenges have just been raising money and locating venues.

3. One of the biggest retorts, specifically from men, to the incentive of a female-only community is that a male version would be met with outrage and accusations of discrimination. What is your response to this?

We don’t actually care what men think about us quite frankly. We don’t care what men think about our events. As long as women are having a great time, feeling connected to other women, building communities and feeling like they are not alone, then we are happy. So, we don’t actually care what men think about women-only spaces.

However, to give a more detailed answer; men-only spaces already exist every single day in every environment whether it’s in politics, in the workplace or the exclusion of women in society. It’s already a man’s world. If the world was fairer, if we didn’t live in a patriarchal society we wouldn’t actually need to create women-only spaces. Although, of course, they will always exist because having female friends is so important. Odun and I always say that female friendship save lives. Female communities are so important but it won’t be so vital for survival.

One thing that Wine and Whine tries to address is improving men and women’s mental and emotional health. Before I started this, I didn’t feel like a lot of organisations that focus on women’s issues already addressed that. It is very lonely being a feminist. It is very lonely being the odd one that thinks differently about the role of women in society. It can be very depressing and knowing that you’re not alone. Knowing that there are other people like you, that think like you and will support you is very healing for whatever emotional, mental trauma that you might have.

4. Feminism generally operates on an idea of inclusion and commonality, but the institution of a woman-only space is exclusive in nature- Can this be considered counterproductive?

My definition of feminism is the person who believes in the political, social, economic equality of the sexes and I think that women-only spaces don’t affect that. We are striving for equality and that’s what feminism does.

Right now, this idea of feminism means women want to be above men is ridiculous. Women are unfortunately not even equal to men and for us to be equal to men, we need access to certain things. We need advantages, benefits and opportunities just for us to even level the playing field. In terms of it not being inclusive, I think that women feel safer around other women regardless of their intersection.

Whether it’s women with different abilities, different sexual orientations or trans women- my feminism includes trans women, women feel safer and connected to other women. Sometimes when men enter those spaces, because of the way the world is, there is a lot of mansplaining. There’s a lot of talking over women.

There’s a lot of making the community and the movement about them and that’s something that we always see. I think men who want to support women, It is important to amplify their platform. So for men who feel excluded, if you were really a feminist you won’t feel excluded but you would feel your job would be to amplify these spaces, let other women know about these spaces and support them. I had friends who supported Wine and Whine through giving us money, through awareness that wasn’t women. I feel like that’s the role men should play.

I don’t know why men would want to be in a woman-only space that is about levelling the playing field. They are already enjoying the benefits of patriarchy. If it’s to discuss the impact of patriarchy and how it creates toxic masculinity, that’s a conversation that should be had but I think that’s a conversation that should be had with themselves. There needs to be a space for men who are feminists to engage in conversation with other men; to teach other men about what feminism is but I don’t think that needs to happen in a woman-only space.

5. There are increasing reports of women being roofied and subsequently molested at parties and clubs, how do you think Wine and Whine is helping to combat rape culture?

Literally, by existing, we are combating rape culture. By giving women a space to let their hair down and not be stressed. Unfortunately, we live in a world where women have to go out and worry about everything. What you’re wearing. How you’re dancing so the guy doesn’t get the wrong idea. Do you have other girls around you because you don’t want random guys coming up on you and grinding on you?

Honestly, it’s really frustrating that women have to have their guard up every time. At Wine and Whine, we want women to enjoy life to the fullest and feel free. For that to happen, it has to be a women-only space. I feel like in spaces with other men we have to conform to what society expects of us. We’ve actually had a self-defence drive in February 2019. We had a self-defence instructor; two guys and a lady teach about 100 women about self-defence.

It is really unfortunate that we have to troubleshoot, prevent these things from happening or protect ourselves when they do happen. We gave out free pepper spray to women, we gave out a couple of the other self-defence items. We partnered with Stand to end Rape on that to just sensitising women on consent, consensual relationships, what to do, who to contact.

Rape culture in Nigeria is really rampant and I think it’s something we would always have to discuss abut we’ve had events themed around that and around women who have encountered that. We don’t offer mental health services around sexual trauma but people I Stand To End Rape do that. We try to create a community, inform about all these initiatives doing the work and also give them whatever tools we can to fight this culture.

A lot of it is also a mindset thing for a lot of women, knowing that it’s not their fault, it’s never what they wear, what they were doing that can lead to sexual assault. I think that with more and more information, more and more confidence and tips on being protected, we can build a better place. We know that a lot of rape is not really in same-sex relationships, I think that men, traditionalists and older people are the ones that push out rape culture. For this culture to change, I think it’s’ those three groups that need to do a lot of the work. In addition, women have to unlearn a lot of what they’ve been taught.

6. What other values do you think these women-only spaces offer women?

Safety. Knowing that for a few hours when you’re having fun, with your hair down, you are actually safe- no one is going to spike your drink, no one is going to attack you. You are allowed to voice your opinions. At every Wine and Whine, we open the floor for everybody to express themselves. There is safety there. There is a community. We try to provide skills for women.

We have a theme for every event, whether its leadership, financial literacy, self-defence, sexual harassment, there is always a theme. It is a chance to network with other women, a chance to learn a lot about these topics from experts. Women-only spaces provide a positive impact on women’s mental and emotional health. It’s a great space for women to build a financial network with other women who think like you.

It is time for us to use our network to get money and power in this world. I think for women to be treated as equal to men, we need to be financially equal to men.

7. Why are women spaces critical to female autonomy, and should we be replicating “Wine and Whines” in the workplace setting as well?

My dream would be to have women spaces everywhere. I love working with women. I work with some of the most competent and I always have. Before my current role, I worked for a women’s media publication with a bunch of really brilliant and talented women. It was so nice to be able to have every single conversation at work. It was so nice that we were all cold at the same time.

There’s this thing about how office spaces are always too cold for women because it is set to men’s preferred temperatures because they wear suits. I would love love love to have women-only spaces in the workplace, in other settings.

However, we share this space and work with men so what we need is for men to make sure that the spaces they occupy with women are safe and welcoming to women. There are feminist spaces, spaces where women are treated as equal, that’s what I would really like to see.

8. Wine and Whine seems like a very fun, light-hearted space. Are there any plans to extend services that it provides women such as services targeted at victims of gender-based violence?

We fund-raise. We’ve raised 3 million for women’s legal funds -women who accused people of rape on social media who now threatened with pseudo lawyers. We raise money for their defence and I don’t think any of them actually end up getting sued. So that’s one thing we do- we try to support victims of sexual violence with money.

We tell everyone to speak up but when you speak up there is the financial cost of that. Somebody wants to sue you, usually somebody who has more power and money than you. Lawyers, even when on your side, are so expensive. We always partner with women-focused NGOs; part of our work is to raise awareness for them. We know what our strengths are and limitations. We are not experts in certain things. We are an NGO. We don’t have the talent, capabilities and the know-how Stand To End Rape has- and that’s okay. That’s why our job is to amplify them.

I think that it’s really important that rather than everyone just repeating things that already exist, let’s amplify the communities and the organisations doing the work. Let’s give them the money, awareness, room, volunteer and support them. Giving spaces where women can work, therapists for any trauma they are going through and daycare for women with kids. That’s what I would really like to see.

In terms of providing services targeted victims of gender-based violence, what we do right now is we direct people to the right organisations. I think that’s important because there are many organisations aren’t sensitized as much as they think the issues around sexual violence and don’t know what the right thing to say is. We would try to direct them to organisations that we know already do this work and we know are ‘woke’ and that’s really important.

9. What was that personal experience that shifted your perspective and caused a change from you identifying with a movement to actively participating in that movement?

This is a life-long situation. I have always felt inclined to do more beyond my day-to-day work. I always felt angry at the oppression of people. I’ve just always hated injustice whether it was in school when people were picking on other people. I didn’t like that and it’s something that has always been in my heart from a young age.

Also being the only girl and having older siblings and hearing things like ‘you are a girl’, ‘this is your role’, ‘it’s your job to cook’, ‘you can’t put on the generator’ and all sort of weird, toxic sh*t. That really made me angry. I didn’t like that because I was a girl I couldn’t do basic human things that I wanted to do, or that I thought I should have a right to do or things I didn’t want to do. For example, I don’t like to cook, I cook out of necessity. I don’t feel like because I’m a woman it’s my job to do anything. So that anger was in me from a very young age.

I just couldn’t sit back. There was no moment that made me say I want to participate per se, it’s been a lifelong thing. I remember when I was 23…22 years old, I went to see Beyonce’s concert. I loved that she had a woman only band, it’s something she’s had for a very long time. I love that. I love that look. She’s taken the time to show that women can be bass guitar players, drummers and amazing dancers. I love that she ended up managing herself and I love what she really represents and I wanted to create that for women in my own way. Overall, with my work even before my current role now, I worked in media previously and I always wanted to amplify women stories and give women space. I think it would be stupid to be a woman and not have your own back.

I know a lot of people who are like me say we do these things for us, for our children. We are selfish in a way because I’m a woman and I want a better world for myself and daughters. Beyond just me, I want the world to be better for every single person because it can not be better for me and not good for some. I always encourage people to think about it, when you only create equality for yourself, it’s not really equality it’s just a filter over a really bad situation. I always strive to do more and it just did not come from one place.

I think for us to actually see change, everyone has to play a part and I don’t think that part has to be found in an organisation. I think that volunteering, donating to the community. I think it could be amplifying stories on social media of injustice against women. I think it could be if you have political influence, financial influence to make sure we get the right people in the office. To make sure we get those parts that would ensure that we use our financial influence to support women and women-run businesses. There is a part everyone can play and I think that for us to have real change, everyone has to step up in every way that they can.

