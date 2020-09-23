YNaijaBBNOp-ed: Meet #BBNaija finalist, the catalyst Vee

Victoria Adeleye, popularly known as Vee, is a 23-year-old Brit with a large of chunk of Nigerianness in her. She got into the house on launch night promising to bring the heat, and has done that in her unique way.

Vee highlighted her British background from day one, but reassured the audience that deep down she is truly Nigerian. Her stay in the house proved this, as not only was she able to blend in quickly with other housemates, she was also able to enter a relationship with someone perceived as her polar opposite.

Looking back at her journey in the show, you wouldn’t be able to tell that she did bring some excitement; if you focus solely on her.

For the most part, Vee seems rather reserved and shies away from centering a confrontation. Instead, she would rather influence an altercation whether by mistake or deliberately.

You could argue that she played a huge role in the Laycon and Erica debacle, and also aided in bringing Prince and Tolanibaj together, as opposed to rooting for a Prince and Wathoni ship.

Her relationship with Neo also seemed to come in handy last week, when they played Big Brother’s team nomination rule to their advantage. They turned everyone’s sight away from them, and managed to get the rest of the housemates to nominate anyone besides the both of them.

In all, it has not an overly exciting showing from Vee, save her time with Neo, and a few times on the dance floor, but she has played some interesting roles during the course of the show, and has done her part in making the show captivating.

For this Sunday however, she has the slimmest chance of winning, and we just don’t see her getting past the top 3. Although anything could happen.