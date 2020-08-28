Wizkid’s funeral appearance, Entitled visitors | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

funny tweet

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

 

1.

You people are looking for wahala

 

2.

When you are in the middle of your favourite show and Nepa takes light, so you have to turn on the gen

 

3.

This is slander. I would never accept.

 

4.

WIZKID??!

 

5.

Lmao

 

6.

Ewo!! Omo Yahoo Rada Rada (Nonsense Yahoo Boy)

 

7.

The kind speed and strength the dogs would take off with, she’s gonna be up in the air.

 

8.

What happened to Good Afternoon Angel, Good Mid-day Angel?

Funny tweets we saw while men slept 

9.

The person is speaking with faith nau

 

10.

Fashion faux pas

 

 

