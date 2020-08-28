Wizkid’s funeral appearance, Entitled visitors | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

If you shout “Yemi Alade” 3x in the mirror at 3am, Tiwa Savage will appear to you and block you. — Man of Letters. (@Letter_to_Jack) August 28, 2020

You people are looking for wahala

2.

This taught me how to be patient in life pic.twitter.com/JkSrzEsTGA — Your Social prefect (@King_Chris_Jr) August 28, 2020

When you are in the middle of your favourite show and Nepa takes light, so you have to turn on the gen

3.

every girrl keeps an extra boyfriend & calls him "bestfriend" — 𝓑𝓪𝓶𝓲𝓭𝓮𝓵™✨ (@Michael_clad) August 28, 2020

This is slander. I would never accept.

4.

Good morning wizkid, thanks for coming. He was your biggest fan! https://t.co/u6FER3QFmt — Tunde🤴🏾✨ (@Tuundeyy) August 28, 2020

WIZKID??!

5.

"if the roles were reversed" "if we flip the case" Sorry oh pancakes. — Ada. (@mmesomaanaka) August 28, 2020

Lmao

6.

Lagos is one hell of a place,this guy came out of his Benz and someone on a moving bike slapped him and yelled “omo yahoo rada rada”🤣🤣 — Subomi (@babsofalltrades) August 28, 2020

Ewo!! Omo Yahoo Rada Rada (Nonsense Yahoo Boy)

7.

Forget Bomboclaat, Soon as a squirrel run pass that lil girl going to be a kite https://t.co/DsyQLcQ9di — 사랑 ❤️ (@emeraldjeborri) August 28, 2020

The kind speed and strength the dogs would take off with, she’s gonna be up in the air.

8.

Guys will text you “Good Morning Angel” and go missing for the rest of the day — 🤷🏽‍♀️ (@dha_yur) August 28, 2020

What happened to Good Afternoon Angel, Good Mid-day Angel?

Funny tweets we saw while men slept

9.

Some visitors get mind sha. I served you a drink and you're saying “Keep it first. I'll drink it after eating.” Ogbeni, who promised you food? — KATOR TARKAA (@KatorTarkaa) August 27, 2020

The person is speaking with faith nau

10.

My wife just came back. Apparently the skirt I wore for Kaylah since morning is a top. — Isime Esene (@IsimeEsene) August 27, 2020

Fashion faux pas