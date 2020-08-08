YNaijaNonBinary: It’s International Female Orgasm Day!

“Well-cum” to the official international female orgasm day. No, this is not a joke. There’s a valid law out there that recognizes this day and advocates that women dedicate it to getting orgasms. The law was passed in Espertina, Brazil by councilman Arimateio Dantas, and the story behind the day goes that Arimateio sought to compensate his wife for some “long overdue sexual debts” and so he proposed a day dedicated to the female orgasm – the 8th of August and the movement really kicked off and has grown to become a popular holiday in Brazil and elsewhere.

According to Avodah K. Offit in his book The Sexual Self, “Many men have an investment in women’s orgasms. It’s as if their masculinity is afflicted if women don’t have orgasms. Men have more of a division between affection and sex. Whereas most women are less concerned about sexual function than wanting their partners to be affectionate and caring – they pretend to have orgasms so their partners will feel that they have performed well.”



Well, If you have been waiting for a sign. This is it. Today marks the end of pretending. Ladies, take your pleasure seriously.

Happy International Day of Female Orgasm.

It has been celebrated since 2006.

For a long time, the topic of female sexuality has been a social taboo, which is why many women around the world have not experienced orgasm during intercourse.

