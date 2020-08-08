Best Music: Tiwa Savage, K1 De Ultimate, Oxlade, Peruzzi and more

Every week at YNaija, we sift through the churn to curate the best new song releases. K1 De Ultimate has a forthcoming project out August 21, and Burna Boy’s upcoming 5th studio album Twice as Tall has got everyone feverishly excited with mega producer Timbaland enlisted on the project. Out August 7, and also recruiting Stormzy, Naught by Nature, Cold Play’s Chris Martin, the 15-track project seeks to consolidate on African Giant as Burna Boy seeks total world domination. That said, here are the best new music that caught our attention this week.

Tiwa Savage – Koroba

While Tiwa Savage’s Guardian profile enthroning her as the figure leading the fight against rape in Nigeria angered feminists, and rightfully so, her latest single Koroba released this week still shows she’s better off squarely doing music, minus the disingenuous and revisionist publicity propaganda. Koroba churns out from Savage’s deliberate brand of Afrobeats without overwhelmingly compromising on her R&B chops. ”Bad commando, you carry overload,” she sings. We can’t wait to see the video on this one.

Oxlade – DKT (Dis Kind Ting)

Fast rising Oxlade dropped his debut project back Oxygene in March, to positive reviews from critics and music blogs. Oxlade has perfectly engineered an afropop sound that’s true to himself. And on DKT, a sprightly love song, Oxlade worms his way into our hearts again.

Hembadoon – Hey Lover

Closely following her recently released jazz inspired Afro pop feature single Lady, Hembadoon introduces us to her lover in a new single called Hey Lover, an upbeat Electronic Dance music, with carefully crafted lyrics that can match the greatest love songs.

“Hey Lover, this song is for you” is the characteristic opening line that leads into robust verses and choruses of detailed descriptions of a love, so greatly expressed. Ironic too, because her previous single “Lady” is more inclined with the message of independence and a power claim for women and womanhood, it could be considered feminist.

Where does having a lover fit into, in this feminist inclined mind, one would wonder. Hembadoon says feminism is a call for equal rights, and even though seemingly aimed at women because of the term, and the many years of disadvantaged circumstances women have had to deal with in society, it also protects the interests of men too.

It does not alter the dynamics of family but seeks to improve it by encouraging partnership as opposed to dominance, it takes nothing away from the love between a man and a woman; she quotes Chimamanda’s famous saying that “we should all be feminists”.

Adekunle Gold ft Nailah Blackman – AG Baby

Adekunle Gold’s Afro Pop, due out August 21, is one of the most anticipated album of the year. Gold has been honing his sound by incorporating folksy elements with songs like Kelegbe Megbe and the sleek afro groove of Something Different. Not sure if Afro Pop will arrive with a total sonic shift, but what we know is that AG is a talented, versatile artiste. He features Trinidadian singer Nailah Blackman on AG Gold, a single off the forthcoming album, with a video to boot.

K1 De Ultimate – Awade

As we anticipate the release of K1 De Ulitmate’s upcoming 6-track EP, Fuji the Sound, the lead single Awade is a testament to how Fuji can evolve. Laced with modern synthesized beats, K1 isn’t playing around. Fuji the Sound features Teni and Tobi Grey, and produced by Mystro. Awade heralds his return to the scene and will enrapture fuji lovers, old and new.

Peruzzi – Lagbaja

Peruzzi returns with Lagbaja after a short sabbatical, and the song functions as a skeletal response to the rape allegations him on Twitter this year. ”I, I never did it oh, No no no, I never did it o,” he sings on the second verse. Lagbaja is accompanied by a music video directed by Naya. Watch below: