For as long as YNaija has existed, it has depended on the wit, foresight and honesty of young Nigerian writers to tell its stories. It was the reason the magazine was created in the first place, to work as a newspaper for the people our prestige publications conveniently forget, to highlight the issues that are often dismissed as frivolous, unimportant, uninteresting. We have done this because even from the beginning we have understood the power of storytelling, the agency it provides for young people to be able to control their narratives, to wield the power of the pen (or in our case) the keyboard and use it to legitimise their own personal struggles.

In many ways and through as many columns, portions and categories as you can imagine, our best and finest have cut their teeth here, working on our extensive archive of non-fiction essays, memoirs and articles. They have taken the lessons they learned here and put those lessons into vastly interesting careers in other fields. In 2018, YNaija is opening itself up to a new generation of writers looking for a place to find their voice, we are commissioning reports and non-fiction articles, asking for memoirs and personal essays. This is all well and good, but we believe we can take things a step further.

As part of YNaija’s dedication to the arts and especially literature from Nigeria and the continent, we have opened our platform to novelists and poets and creative non-fiction writers, to share with us an integral part of their work and give us some much needed insight into why they have chosen to express themselves through this form. We do not just want to connect our readers to new important voices, we also want to celebrate the work they are already doing away from YNaija.

We will routinely invite established and emerging writers and poets to share excerpts from their projects, and speak to them about anything and everything under the sun.

To start the series, we have the honour of hosting Morayo Kolesho, who wrote a memoir about her service year in Kano and the surreal experiences she had there.

Please join us on the 24th of January 2018 to read from Morayo, and share in our discussions with her.

#YNaijaLit is lit!