The Music Blog: Education and music, Sean Tosin thinks you can have it all

For those who have been following Nigerian music since its first post-democratic wave, will instantly remember that one of the most successful rappers of that time, Naeto Chikwe (otherwise known as Naeto C) built his entire music persona around his academic achievements, coining the catchphrase, “The Only M.C with an M.Sc. Sure that M.Sc might not have come into play in Naeto’s actual word play, it did separate him from his peers and extol the virtues of education in an industry that seemed only concerned with ‘blowing’ at the time. Tosin Oguntuase popularly known as Sean Tosin, might want to switch things up a bit, if you’ll give him a moment of your time.

He is a PhD student at the prestigious University of Sussex, UK, where he also his Masters in Digital Media at the University of Sussex. Tosin has always been interested in African music, especially how our music has been imported to the United Kingdom by the influx of immigrant millennial students seeking a better education. Using the vibrant African community at University of Sussex as a litmus test, Sean Tosin began to write and record music, developing an interest in sound engineering and songwriting.

Late 2016, Tosin dropped his first single ‘Love Trumpet’ and made a viral video which made him popular in Brighton UK. He dropped another single in September 2017 titled ‘Only You’ which attracted a lot of listeners on iTunes and Spotify. In late 2017, he released his follow up single ‘Only You’ with a feature from Maxinova. His experiment complete, Sean Tosin is ready to introduce his sound to Nigeria’s burgeoning alternative pop audience through a series of project in the works, slated for release in 2018.