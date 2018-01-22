[The Film Blog] Complete Winners’ List for the 2018 SAG Awards

The 24th Screen Actors Guild Awards held in Los Angeles last night and hosted by actress Kristen Bell. This will be time the first time the awards will have a host, and the show’s opening featured only female performers talking about their craft. Like the Golden Globes, the ceremony had the heavy strain of Hollywood’s reckoning with its sexual harassment scandals and the growing movement protesting inequality and disadvantage in the workplace. There were inspiring speeches, and some guests still turned up in black.

Margot Robbie was nominated for her work on I, Tonya; she lost to actress Frances McDormand​, who starred in Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri. Geoffrey Rush was nominated for his work on Genius; he lost to Big Little Lies star Alexander Skarsgard​.

Perhaps the biggest win of the night went to Nicole Kidman, who won in the category of Outstanding Performance by a female actor in a television movie or limited miniseries for her role in Big Little Lies. The win – Kidman’s first at the SAG awards after 10 nominations – is significant as it beat out some heavyweight talent including Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon.

Nominated actor Aziz Ansari did not attend the show and I think we all know why; he did not win in his category. On the other hand, James Franco showed up, given the allegation of sexual misconduct against him and Scarlett Johansson calling him out at the recent Women’s March and asking for her Time’s Up pin back.

Here’s the complete list of winners.

Film awards:

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role: Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role: Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role: Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role: Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Outstanding performance by a cast in a theatrical motion picture: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture: Wonder Woman

Television awards:

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or miniseries: Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or miniseries: Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series: Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series: Claire Foy, The Crown

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series: William H. Macy, Shameless

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series: This Is Us

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series: Veep

Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a television series: Game of Thrones

Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award: Morgan Freeman