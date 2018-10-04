Isabella Akinseye speaks with presidential aspirant, Chike Ukaegbu on Politico Politica

It’s the time for political discourse in Nigeria as the 2019 general elections draw close. Several talk show hosts and media houses are going the extra mile in bringing political aspirants closer to the people. On The Couch with Falz and Laila has gained prominence over the past few months. Aspirants like Professor Kingsley Moghalu; former Cross River Governor, Donald Duke; Fela Durotoye; Eunice Atuejide and Omoyele Sowore have graced the platform.

Isabella Akinseye recently interviewed 35-year-old presidential aspirant, Chike Ukaegbu on her show, Politico Politica.

Speaking on his refusal to contest on the platform of any of the already established parties, Ukaegbu said, “You cannot come to change the system by being exactly what the system is.”

When asked on those who are speaking for him, Ukaegbu said his supporters are everyday Nigerians who have heard and are listening to his message to change the country.

Watch the full interview here: