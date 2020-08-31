JAMB lifts suspension on printing admission letters, others | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has lifted the suspension on the printing of admission letters, and inter-university transfers among other regulations.

According to a statement by JAMB’s Head of Media and Public Relations, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, “all requests for printing of admission letters, inter-university transfers, condonement of illegitimate admissions and other processes for previous years which had been hitherto suspended would now be restored from Monday, August 31 2020.”

“However, it is to be noted that most of these operations are only available at JAMB offices nationwide. Furthermore, as the Board is desirous of sustaining compliance with COVID-19 protocols, it maintains that 2020 UTME candidates desirous of these services will only be attended to through the Appointment Booking Platform which they could access online through their phones to secure a definite date and time for an appointment, “ he added.

“Schools to re-open in Lagos” – Sanwo Olu

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has announced that all primary and secondary schools in Lagos would resume full academic activities from September 21, while the tertiary institutions are to open for academic activities from September 14, 2020.

Speaking at the 18th state-wide briefing held at the State House in Marina on Saturday, the governor said “I am pleased to announce that tertiary institutions in Lagos State will reopen from September 14, 2020,” he said.

“We are also working towards the reopening of primary and secondary schools anytime from September 21, 2020. However, the decision to reopen the basic and secondary schools is not cast in stone and is subject to a review of our ongoing modelling of the state’s response to the pandemic,” he added.

FG to use N600bn to boost food security

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Sabo Nanono, says that the federal government is resolved to pour over N600 billion as stimulus response into the agriculture sector.

The intervention is geared to ensure food security and sustainability and targets small scale farmers.

Speaking during a tour of Dangote Fertilizer Plant over the weekend, Nanono said 2.4 million farmers will benefit from the stimulus package in the first instance and to avoid the abuse of government funds, the support will be in kind in form of inputs and not cash as was the practice in the past.

Ganduje distributes N20m each to 44 LGAs in Kano to renovate schools

Governor of Kano State, Umar Abdullahi Ganduje has distributed over N880million to Community Promotion Council (CPC) for the renovation of primary schools in 44 local governments in the state. The Council was given three weeks to complete the renovation exercise.

Ganduje while presenting N20 million Cheques to the Local Government Chairmen on Sunday; said his government gives more priority to education.

“We have the political will, we are doing our best in financing our education sector and also community participation is prioritised as well. Our budgetary allocation is over 26 percent, we use 5 percent of our internally generated revenue and 5 percent of our local government statutory allocation,” he added.

NCDC confirms 138 new COVID-19 cases

138 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Plateau-55

Lagos-15

Ebonyi-11

Oyo-11

Abia-8

Anambra-7

FCT-7

Rivers-7

Kaduna-6

Ondo-5

Kwara-3

Bauchi-1

Benue-1

Edo-1 53,865 confirmed

41,513 discharged

1,013 deaths