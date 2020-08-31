Africa Fintech Foundry appoints new Head

The management and board of Access Bank PLC have announced the appointment of Mr. Daniel Awe as the new Head of the Africa Fintech Foundry (AFF).

According to the financial institution, the appointment of Awe underscores its commitment to advancing technological innovation in the African banking sector.

Speaking on the appointment, the Group Managing Director of Access Bank PLC, Herbert Wigwe said, “We are excited about Daniel’s appointment as we strongly believe that he is the right person to lead Nigeria’s next wave of financial technology disruption. Since its inception, the African Fintech Foundry has innovatively created opportunities for African innovators and entrepreneurs to thrive and Daniel’s track record encourages us that this developmental pattern will be strengthened.”

Before his appointment, Awe served as a Payment Solution architect at Access Bank, leading the Channels Solution Delivery Group. He has spent the better part of the last 15 years innovating and creating cutting edge e-Payment platforms in the financial sector. Awe spent over a decade at Diamond Bank and was an integral part of the team that led the bank’s Digital Banking transformation. He led the architecting and delivery of Diamond Bank’s transition from a multichannel platform to the first Omnichannel Platform in the country.

Awe is equipped with a wealth of experience around leadership, management, strategy, CX transformation, design thinking, solution architecture, enterprise capability, and a unique forte to identify and nurture innovative opportunities.

His predecessor, Segun Adeniyi, has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Bank and he resigned his position to pursue other career opportunities.

AFF is an Access Bank initiative that aims to nurture, fund, and accelerate the growth of FinTech start-ups in Africa through its mentorship and accelerator programmes. Fast-tracking the growth and maturity of start-up’s, AFF has facilitated the delivery of market-relevant solutions, while also leading in the provision of greater access to financial services to the financial excluded across the continent.