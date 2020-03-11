John Boyega is partnering with Netflix to produce more African content – 5 Things that Should Matter Today

Netflix is continuing its push to get more African content on its platform by partnering with Star Wars actor John Boyega and his company UpperRoom Productions. The indie production house will be responsible for developing non-English language films focused on West and East Africa, based on “stories, cast, characters, crew, literary properties, mythology, screenplays and/or other elements in or around African countries.”

Netflix shared its plans to offer more African shows back in 2018. Its latest African original, Queen Sono, dropped worldwide at the end of February, while another as-yet unnamed series set in Nigeria was announced at the same time. Meanwhile, two further originals, South African teen drama Blood & Water and animated series Mama K’s Team 4 are set to land later this year. Are you excited about this?

Check out Falz’s ‘Bop Daddy’ featuring Ms Banks

Lagos to experience 240-day rainfall from March 19 – NIMET 

Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources in Lagos state, Tunji Bello, says the 2020 rainfall prediction by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) shows that the state will experience 240 to 270 days rainfall that is to begin on March 19th and end November 22nd.

Bello made this known at a news conference on the 2020 seasonal rainfall predictions and prevention of flooding in Lagos, held at the ministry’s conference room yesterday.

Sanusi heads to court to challenge his dethronement 

Deposed Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi has vowed to challenge his banishment in court.

This was made known by his lawyer, A. B Mahmoud, a former president of the Nigerian Bar Association  NBA. Speaking to newsmen today March 10th, Mahmoud said the ousted monarch was not served any arrest warrant when he was whisked out of the palace on Monday by a group of security officers

Sanusi Lamido gets political appointment in Kaduna

Just a day after his dethronement, the Kaduna State Government has announced the appointment of the deposed Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, into the board of KADIPA, its investment promotion agency. A statement released from the government house this evening, said the governor, Nasir El-Rufai has approved the reconstitution of the board of KADIPA.

 

