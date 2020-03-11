#EndHomophobiaInNigeria is sweeping through the internet and ignoring it makes you complicit

For 24 hours, Twitter has been abuzz with #EndHomophobiaInNigeria – a reaction to a gay man murdered in Imo which paints a dark side of queer hook up culture. Trigger warning, but his killers have confessed to the murder in a grainy clip that has gone viral, and LGBTQ Nigerians and allies have come together in a united front to condemn this vicious act of violence and advocate against homophobia.

This isn’t the first time an online advocacy for LGBTQ people to exist without harm and violence has happened. And, sadly, it won’t be the last. LGBTQ people, especially in Nigeria, face so much abuse, microagressions and existential danger as Nigeria continues to remain one of worst places in the world to live as a queer person. You might have seen the hashtag as a straight person, and scrolled on because you aren’t homophobic. Granted, homophobes are nasty human beings who irrationally spew hate virtually or physically, and wear their bigotry with pride. But standing on the margins while homophobes continue to enact violence on the vulnerable LGBTQ community makes you complicit.

It speaks to your privilege, your structural placement in the hierarchy of oppression that leaves LGBTQ people disenfranchised and oppressed. What are you doing about your heterosexual privilege? Are you talking to other straight people about their homophobia? Are you even engaging with the hashtag? You can do better.

Tags: ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Editor March 11, 2020

Nigeria is doing everything right with its response to the Coronavirus

On Monday, July 9th, the Federal Ministry of Health announced that the country had recorded its second case of Coronavirus, ...

Edwin Okolo March 9, 2020

Maybe something good will come out of the Nigerian Premier League tragedy last weekend

Last weekend, during a routine Nigerian Premier League match between the Nassarawa United team and Katsina United, a Nassarawa United ...

Op-Ed Editor March 8, 2020

I am Generation Equality: #EachForEqual, RED | For Africa C.O.O. Bukonla Adebakin sends special #IWD message

I am Generation Equality; EachForEqual The topic of equality is so vast and so broad, attempting to tackle it successfully ...

Editor March 6, 2020

The South-South finally joins the regional security force bandwagon

Since 2015, Nigeria has struggled with increasing insecurity. It has worsened as clashes between herdsmen and farmers led to several ...

Editor March 5, 2020

Ebola is finally history for the Democratic Republic of Congo

In the mass hysteria of the Coronavirus and the West’s confusion as to how the virus has not infiltrated Africa ...

Editor March 4, 2020

Nigeria’s House of Reps are planning a Coronavirus inspired holiday

If there’s anything to be proud of in the global panic that has enveloped the world caused by the spread ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail