by David-salt Ayodele

I had just delivered an excelent job to one of our partners, with high reviews and congratulatory messages flowing in.

During a post-mortem in the midst of this celebration, I froze. I felt a sensation in my heart. I discovered that I felt fear – of not doing this better another time, of thinking I was lucky again, of not replicating this same level of excellence – every time.

When fear calls, I know ego is unfairly at the corner. I have learnt to stay away from all forms of external validation, social media posts and people that want to ‘gas-me-up’.

Instead, I connect to myself and pray. I also focus on things that gratify my body and spirit. This helps me generate the energy required for something different and challenging another day.

Fear is useless; it helped my ancestors stay alive millions of years ago, but can be dangerous if allowed the same space today.

When fear calls, I choose me.