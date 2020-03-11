When fear calls

by David-salt Ayodele

I had just delivered an excelent job to one of our partners, with high reviews and congratulatory messages flowing in.

During a post-mortem in the midst of this celebration, I froze. I felt a sensation in my heart. I discovered that I felt fear – of not doing this better another time, of thinking I was lucky again, of not replicating this same level of excellence – every time.

When fear calls, I know ego is unfairly at the corner. I have learnt to stay away from all forms of external validation, social media posts and people that want to ‘gas-me-up’.

Instead, I connect to myself and pray. I also focus on things that gratify my body and spirit. This helps me generate the energy required for something different and challenging another day.

Fear is useless; it helped my ancestors stay alive millions of years ago, but can be dangerous if allowed the same space today.

When fear calls, I choose me.

 

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Our Journey Is Joy March 10, 2020

The healing power of crying

by Mohammed Halwa I have practiced ‘conscious feeling’ for a week now and yesterday I found myself slumping into a ...

Our Journey Is Joy March 9, 2020

The Daily Vulnerable: Happily human

by Ponmile Shittu Sometimes in January 2014, I found the true meaning of being human and how to be a ...

Sponsor March 2, 2020

Working on joy | The Daily Vulnerable

by Damola Morenikeji Recently, a friend told me about what is being done in her company to make staff happy ...

Our Journey Is Joy February 29, 2020

Choose your thoughts | The Daily Vulnerable

You can choose your thoughts. A practical exercise shows you how:

Our Journey Is Joy February 28, 2020

Over-react | The Daily Vulnerable

by Ponmile Shittu A couple of months back, I probably wouldn’t have given thought to if or why people overreact. ...

Our Journey Is Joy February 27, 2020

For her | The Daily Vulnerable

by Fatima Allahnanan This is for her Whose stepfather kept a cutlass by the side Thrusting forcefully into her While ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail