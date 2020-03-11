Kiki Mordi’s Life at the Bay is finally here

Life At the Bay

Before Kiki Mordi’s ground breaking investigative series #SexForGrades was released and she became the face of a movement for safer tertiary institutions, she was devoted to highlighting the challenges of women at the fringes of society, ignored by traditional news media and treated like a statistic. She highlighted the plight of the women who live on the beach front bay called Takwa Bay, and the struggles they faced as they shared their slice of Lagos with tourists and residents who enjoyed their lands but refused to engage them as human.

She teased a documentary from her time at the bay and even organized a charity event to raise funding for the women of the bay last December, showing the original cut of the documentary she made of her time there. But the displacement of the residents of Tarkwa Bay thanks to military drills has necessitated the documentary be shared with everyone to draw attention to the plight of its stars.

Shot excellently by emerging filmmaker and YNaija New Establishment 2020 recipient Nora Awolowo, the documentary is a reminder of the very human cost of government policies and corporate driven expansion.

Here’s the documentary in full:

NO

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Editor March 11, 2020

Naira Marley: all your burning questions finally answered

With the current attention around Alhaji Abass Obesere, the original juju provocateur, thanks to his song ‘Egungun Be Careful’ attaining ...

Chinedu Okafor March 10, 2020

#UltimateLoveNG: Aunty saves the day

Following the altercations between couples from the past week, Aunty who has acted as both the show’s chaperone and Love ...

Chinedu Okafor March 10, 2020

#UltimateLoveNG: The couple system may be ruining some of the housemates’ chances

It’s the beginning of a new week and as expected the Ultimate Love Pad is now one Couple short following ...

Editor March 9, 2020

Chinonye Chukwu is directing the first two episodes of Americanah

The only way you haven’t heard of Chinonye Chukwu is if you weren’t following film news from 2019. Chukwu was ...

Chinedu Okafor March 9, 2020

Iykeresa is tested with a surprise ex this week on #UltimateLoveNG

TGIF was the mood in the house on Friday, as the housemates in Love Pad prepared to take on a ...

Chinedu Okafor March 9, 2020

ObiEbi face their toughest obstacle yet on #UltimateLoveNG

With the surprise visit on Friday from Iyke’s ex in the Love Pad during the Friday Night party, you would ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail