Kiki Mordi’s Life at the Bay is finally here

Before Kiki Mordi’s ground breaking investigative series #SexForGrades was released and she became the face of a movement for safer tertiary institutions, she was devoted to highlighting the challenges of women at the fringes of society, ignored by traditional news media and treated like a statistic. She highlighted the plight of the women who live on the beach front bay called Takwa Bay, and the struggles they faced as they shared their slice of Lagos with tourists and residents who enjoyed their lands but refused to engage them as human.

She teased a documentary from her time at the bay and even organized a charity event to raise funding for the women of the bay last December, showing the original cut of the documentary she made of her time there. But the displacement of the residents of Tarkwa Bay thanks to military drills has necessitated the documentary be shared with everyone to draw attention to the plight of its stars.

Shot excellently by emerging filmmaker and YNaija New Establishment 2020 recipient Nora Awolowo, the documentary is a reminder of the very human cost of government policies and corporate driven expansion.

Here’s the documentary in full:

