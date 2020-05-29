Join Africa’s biggest stars for the COVID-19 Hope For Africa Benefit Concert

One Africa concert

Even though the lockdown has been lifted in most countries, social distancing is still advised as scientists around the world work on potential treatments and vaccines for the new coronavirus disease.

While the pandemic restricts our movement, it doesn’t mean we should miss out on one of the things we love to do – listening to our favourite artistes at a concert!

MultiChoice Africa in partnership with the One Africa Foundation is staging a COVID-19 Hope for Africa Benefit Concert that will bring performances by top African music artistes as well as appearances by media icons, community leaders and other prominent personalities on the continent who will share messages of hope.

The three-hour long benefit concert is created as a part of the organisers’ efforts to fight the spread of COVID-19 on the African continent and will be hosted by Dakore Egbuson-Akande (Nigeria), Mawuli Gavor, (Ghana) Osas Ighodaro (Nigeria), and Wanjira Longauer (Kenya)

The show will feature artistes from all over Africa such as Adina (Ghana), Bombshell (Zambia), DJ Vivian (Uganda), Efya (Ghana), Jose Chameleone (Uganda), Keche (Ghana), Lij Micheal (Ethiopia), Nandy (Tanzania), Sarkodie (Ghana), Scientific (Liberia), The Ben (Rwanda), and Yasirah Bhelz (South Africa).

You can expect electrifying performances from Nigerian artistes like 2Baba, Tiwa Savage, Davido, Bovi, DJ Spinall, Falz, Flavor, Ladipoe, Mr 2Kay and Tekno.

The COVID-19 Hope For Africa concert will be broadcast on Sunday, May 31 at 7pm on Africa Magic Family (DStv channel 154 & GOtv channel 2). Stay connected by visiting www.dstvafrica.com or www.gotvafrica.com and download MyDStv or MyGOtv Apps for other self-service options

For more information about the COVID-19 Hope For Africa Concert, please visit www.OAGFoundation.com and follow One Africa Global Foundation @oagfoundation on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram using the hashtags #OneAfricaGlobal #HopeForAfrica.

