TECNO’s Spark Talent Hunt is back, bigger and better!

Over the years, TECNO has distinguished itself as a people-centric brand. In more ways than we can count, the brand has proven that it indeed cares for Nigerians. Year in year out, they have launched campaigns aimed primarily at opening unbelievable doors for Nigerians, with focus on the Nigerian students and entrepreneurs.

TECNO’s Light Up Your Dream campaign awarding Nigerian entrepreneurs with millions of Naira. Acadefest saw TECNO partner with some other organisations in sponsoring Nigerian students through school to the tune of Millions of Naira. And then there is the Spark Talent Hunt. TECNO recognizes that Nigeria is a land of talents, and the brand took it upon themselves to give some of these talents a platform and limelight!

The last edition was fantastic to say the least. They went through various tertiary institutions in search of outstanding talents. At the end of the campaign they found 3 students whose talents set them apart from the rest. All three of them won; Official tag and recognition as TECNO Spark Campus ambassadors, One-year Internship with TECNO, One Year Pocket money and a Spark 4 Phone each.

TECNO is bringing back a new edition of the Spark Talent Hunt and considering TECNO’s track record, it is going to be better and bigger than the last edition. Here is what you need to know to participate;

This edition is tagged Power of 5, alluding to Spark 5’s incredible 5 cameras. There will be five categories – Music, Comedy, Dance, Freshen Up (Makeup for females, Style or dress up for males) and Art. If you know you have any skill or talent in any of these categories, then show it to the world in a photo or a less than 1-minute video.

Then go on any social media platform and post it. If you choose Facebook, post your talent as a comment under the pinned post on TECNO’s Facebook page, and get your friends to like and comment on it.

On Twitter and/or Instagram, post on your page using the hashtag #SparkTalentHunt and #(Your School name acronym), for example #UNILA). Selected entries will be announced based on the different categories, and finalists will emerge for each.

Prizes to be won

First place winner (from each category) – A cash prize of N200, 000

Second place Winners – Spark 5

3rd – 5th place winners – Gift items

This competition will run from 25th May, 2020 – 26th June 2020.

Winners will be announced on the 6th July on TECNO’s social media pages and the Judge’s social media pages.

Things are about to get very interesting, and you don’t have to sit in the sidelines. If you have what it takes, get in on all the fun and watch your talent spark you into lime light.

For more details, visit TECNO’s social media pages

Facebook – www.facebook.com/TECNOMobileNigeria

Twitter & Instagram – @tecnomobileng

TECNO SPOT – bbs.tecno-mobile.com