Ric Hassani is becoming a sweetheart for many and we love to see it

by Ogbeche Ohotuwo

There’s so much bad news going on in every corner of the world. In 2020 alone, we have witnessed the threat of a war between the USA and Iran, the world lost Kobe and Gigi Bryant, there was the Australian wildfires, a meteor hitting the earth was threatened and then came the coronavirus pandemic. As if a disease killing thousands of people worldwide is not enough, racism and bigotry is also leading people to murder in America and Kaduna.

Amidst the bad news and the silence/inadequacy of leaders, it’s a breath of fresh air to find beautiful music, a listening ear and comforting words. And that’s why Ric Hassani is loved by many. His single Wave released only last month and is quickly becoming a favourite with his fans, who still rave about his The African Gentleman album.

But it’s not only his music that’s connecting Ric Hassani with his community of peace-loving fans. The laid-back star adopted the style of calling fans who put up their phone numbers on his website. These phone calls are a reminder that we are in this together, and our differences should only unite us. Elated fans have been tweeting to gush out their surprise and gratitude for his selflessness, and some just ‘crush’ on him.

Everyday for the next 60 days I will be picking at random one phone number from your phone numbers you put in on my website. I have been trying to call this number, ‘Blessing’ whom I selected but she keeps cutting haha, she has no idea it’s me. Chai. — Ric Hassani (@RicHassani) May 16, 2020

Nonetheless, Ric Hassani is not the only celebrity creating a personal touch with fans, especially during this period; other musicians have been either calling fans or asking their fans to call them on special numbers just like Fireboy and the American Meg Thee Stallion.

Good morning everyone, I will be replying emails all day today. Love you guys. 🤴🏿 — Ric Hassani (@RicHassani) May 22, 2020

But Hassani, has a special place in the hearts of his fans. Even before the phone calls which will last only 60 days were introduced, his special newsletters have been a source of joy and encouragement to many fans. In an especially confusing time, Ric Hassani’s letters are a wonderful inspiration for finding joy, peace and happiness for his readers. Not only does he write general newsletters, he also creates individual conversations and shares personal responses with his amazing fan base.

Hi @RicHassani Good Morning. I got your letter for the first time and it made me cry. A different kind of tears this time…of hope, of joy, of love. I love you. Keep being the amazing person that you are😘 — OluwaRiri (@Ohh_mammacitaa) May 16, 2020

The highlight of the letter I got from @RicHassani is "If these letters don't help to become that place for me, let it help point me there".

Ric, thank you for having a place for "fans" in your heart. ❤️🥺🙏 pic.twitter.com/y0TGg7FUNG — The Female Osaze👑 (@Osazee_) May 15, 2020

So guys i just got 2 E-mails from @RicHassani just few hours to my birthday,am so pleased with what i read,it really felt like he was talking directly to me as an elder brother cause i really needed it,past few days has been rough😥😥

Thank you — Ibiza🦄🍁 (@Nana_Perry16) May 15, 2020

Fans also seem to really like his tastefully furnished apartment, his house plants, his kitchen and especially his love for noodles.

I was about to say ‘Good Morning guys’, checked the time to realize it’s already almost 2pm! Woke up really late, and have been since cleaning the house. I take all my in-door plants outside for a few days in a month for sunlight. How are you guys today? 🤴🏿 pic.twitter.com/903TdTCUkp — Ric Hassani (@RicHassani) May 12, 2020

I am thinking to have a few of my strongest & most active Twitter fans here over at my house to listen to my Album & spend some time with me, hopefully the Pandemic subsides enough to allow it. I think it would be a nice great thing. 🤴🏿 pic.twitter.com/fW5vVg3P8b — Ric Hassani (@RicHassani) May 14, 2020

Quite importantly, although separated by physical distance, Ric Hassani is becoming not just a musician and celebrity to his fans, but a good friend. According to Hassani, “You don’t get good friends by looking for them, you get good friends by being a good friend.”

‘’Everybody’s looking for "Good Friends". You don't get good friends by looking for them, you get good friends by being a good friend.’’ – @RicHassani 2020 👌🏾 — iibi ikata (@iibilicious) May 15, 2020

I miss the boys! pic.twitter.com/d3GcnvUBAa — Ric Hassani (@RicHassani) May 14, 2020

The Boys are home today, Tedy, Udee, Préyè And Rotimi. Call ‘em! : 09046624115 🤴🏿 pic.twitter.com/44B5PJ7G4W — Ric Hassani (@RicHassani) May 28, 2020

Ric Hassani is showing this example with his fans, as well as with his “Boys,” the members of his boy band who he portrays as not only really good friends, but also talented musicians.

The icing on the cake for many fans will happen today, 29 May on Zikoko’s Instagram Live where Ric Hassani is again opening himself up to many who would want an opportunity to go on a date with him.

TONIGHT, you get an opportunity to go on a live speed date with @richassani on our Instagram live.

•

You can either watch the dates as they happen or participate by sending a request to go live with him.#ZikokoLiveDating pic.twitter.com/JQua1cubSN — Zikoko (@zikokomag) May 29, 2020

Ric Hassani is becoming a sweetheart for many people, and we love to see it.