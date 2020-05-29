5 Years with Buhari, Living in Nigeria as a job | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. Here are the ones we saw today:

1.

Dear Muhammadu Buhari, we join the world to congratulate you on your #5YearsOfDisaster as President. May your kind never grace our national space again. — Henry Shield (@henryshield) May 29, 2020

2.

Who lives close to the Muhammadu Buhari bridge formerly known the 2nd Niger bridge. Give us pictures and videos and earn 10k for your patriotic effort. — Dr. Guendouzi (The Cerebral Assassin) (@fimiletoks) May 29, 2020

3.

My friend said Nigerian Trumpists doesn’t have the range to weigh in on American culture and politics, and I agree. They watch Alex Jones and Rush on YouTube and then come here to argue. Ogbeni, face Muhammadu Buhari and APC. — Nnamdi Chife (@NnamdiChife) May 29, 2020

4.

Joe Abah 🤝 Lord Baelish. — UG (@UgwunnaEjikem) May 29, 2020

5.

Dr. Joe Abah sits on the fence with two legs in one compound. — Eagle 🦅 (@Damite2ky) May 29, 2020

6.

The biggest mistake you can make in a Nigerian home is letting them know you are very good at killing cockroaches. — Online bestie (@the_lopetee) May 29, 2020

7.

Be asking me what I do for a living, you think living in Nigeria is a small job? I live in Nigeria for a living.🙄 — 𝚬mm𝘆⸤ᥱ𝞆™ MUFC 🇳🇬🔴 (@Emmylexxz) May 29, 2020

8.