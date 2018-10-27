Join Taofeek Abijako at the 2018 GTBank Fashion Weekend to learn how to get started in the industry

20-year-old Nigerian, Taofeek Abijako is a young designer recognised for his ability to express social and political commentary through the lens of “luxe-street” clothing. Abijako’s brand, Head of State+ is a New York-based company that focuses on art, fashion, furniture, and product design.

In 2018, Abijako presented his Spring/Summer ’19 collection for Head of State+ at New York Fashion Week, making him the youngest designer ever to show at that prestigious event, giving him widespread acclaim across the industry.

Abijako has received press coverage with renowned magazines and websites like the New York Times, Teen Vogue and i-D Magazine. Head of State+ is sold internationally in prominent stores like United Arrows, Assembly and American Rag Cie.

Taofeek Abijako will be at the GTBank Fashion Weekend to discuss on Understanding the Industry: Starting Out.

Date: Saturday, November 10, 2018.

Time: 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm

Venue: Plot 1, Water Corporation Drive, Oniru Estate, Victoria Island, Lagos.

To register for his master class click here.