Jumia, Coca-Cola Partner To Provide Online Shopping To Consumers In Africa 

Consumers can enjoy convenient delivery of Coca-Cola’s products from the comfort of their homes

Lagos (Nigeria), September 22nd, 2022: Jumia (NYSE: JMIA), the leading e-commerce platform in Africa, has today announced a partnership with Coca-Cola Africa Operating Unit to offer consumers access to Coca-Cola products from the comfort of their homes. The partnership will provide a steady supply of Coca-Cola’s beverage portfolio to consumers who prefer to shop online through the Jumia platform and ensure they receive their orders in the shortest time possible.

We are happy to partner with Coca-Cola to meet consumer demand for everyday products at the fastest delivery time and at affordable prices. Coming after the launch of our Quick Commerce stores, we are happy to let our consumers know that they can expect their delivery of beverages in under 20 minutes, offering convenience at its best,” said Romain Christodoulou, Jumia’s Chief Commercial Officer.

The move will increase the assortment available on Jumia and support product delivery in the fastest time possible. Consumers also will enjoy promotions such as ‘buy-one-get-one free’ and discounts of up to 20% on Coca-Cola orders. The initial rollout will be in Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya, Morocco, Côte d’Ivoire, and Uganda.

We are pleased to partner with Jumia as we strive to meet the needs of consumers across Africa by making our beverages available for delivery to their homes when they need them. Through this, we will be offering an alternative for easy and fast access to Coca-Cola brands across several beverage categories to hydrate and refresh,” said Minas Vourodimos, Vice President for Customer & Commercial Leadership- Coca-Cola Africa Operating Unit

There has been a notable increase in purchases of everyday products on Jumia since the COVID-19 outbreak as more consumers than ever before continue to embrace online shopping. Groceries/everyday essentials is a fast-growing category on Jumia, according to the Africa e-commerce report entitled Jumia Africa e-Commerce Index 2021.

