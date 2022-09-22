First Bank announces suspension of international transactions on naira cards

First Bank of Nigeria has declared that beginning September 30, its naira cards will no longer be accepted for international transactions.

The bank attributed its decision to current foreign exchange market conditions.

Prior to this change, consumers could use their naira debit cards for any transaction, but only up to $20 or $50 each month.

In March, First Bank joined other Nigerian banks in reducing the monthly limit on international spending on naira cards. Due to “current market realities on foreign exchange,” it cut its spending limit to $50 at the time.

Several banks lowered the monthly overseas spending limit on naira cards at the time. The United Bank of Africa (UBA) was the first to make the decision, announcing a new limit of $20 on February 24.

At the time, Zenith Bank notified its clients that it was lowering the foreign spending limit on its naira cards to $20 and stopping international ATM and point-of-sale (POS) transactions.

Guaranty Trust Bank, Sterling Bank, and Union bank also announced a new monthly restriction of $20, while Wema Bank went a step further by announcing on March 14 that it will no longer accept cross-border payments with Naira cards.

For years, Nigeria has had a foreign exchange shortage caused by imports, but in 2021, the Naira plummeted more than 30 percent in a single year. N705/$1 is the current black market exchange rate between the naira and the US dollar.

As of September 19, Nigeria’s foreign reserves decreased to $38.5 billion, from $38.9 billion as of August 19.

In an email sent to customers on Wednesday morning, the bank explained that its Naira Mastercard, Naira Credit Card, our Virtual card, and Visa Prepaid Naira card are no longer available for overseas transactions.

It encouraged its clients to use Visa Debit Multicurrency Card, Visa Prepaid (USD) Card, and Visa Gold Credit Card for international transactions with limits of up to $10,000.

For foreign POS, ATM, and web transactions, customers can still utilize Dollar, Pound, and Euro cards.

Tags: , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

YNaija September 21, 2022

Court orders ASUU to call off strike

The Nigerian National Industrial Court (NICN) has ordered the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to end its statewide strike. ...

YNaija September 21, 2022

MC Oluomo denies mandating N500 Tinubu stickers on Lagos tricycles

Chairman of the Lagos State Parks and Garages Management Committee Musiliu Akinsanya, also known as MC Oluomo, has said that ...

YNaija September 20, 2022

FG intends to ban ‘ponmo’ in order to revitalize the leather industry

The Federal government has announced that it would propose legislation to prohibit the eating of animal skin, colloquially known as ...

YNaija September 19, 2022

NDLEA busts up $278 million worth of cocaine in Lagos, biggest drug bust in Nigeria’s history

Nigeria’s National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has made the biggest cocaine seizure in the country’s history. On Monday, the ...

YNaija September 19, 2022

Traffic jams and tension arise as NANS grounds Lagos airport due to the ASUU strike

Students from the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) have taken over the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos to ...

YNaija September 17, 2022

Obidients rally disrupted in Ebonyi as police teargas and arrest Obi supporters

The proposed gathering for the Labour Party’s Presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, was disrupted on Saturday by men and officers ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail