Just In: Days after dumping the APC, Shehu Sani announces PRP as his new party

The Senator representing Kaduna central, Shehu Sani has joined the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), explaining that the party represents his socialist revolutionary ideology.

Sani who had resigned his membership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Sunday, announced his new party in a statement by his Special Adviser on Political and Ideology, Suleiman Ahmed, on Tuesday, stressing that he still maintains the highest respect and honour for President Muhammadu Buhari but will “prefer to live in a Cottage of Honour than a mansion of shame.”

“It has become impossible for the senator to continue to co-habit with reactionaries and their perfidious and inimical style of politics,” the statement read. “Senator Sani is now free from the toxicity and infamy APC existentially represents. We left the APC for the emperors and their lackeys.”

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the Chairman of the party in Kaduna, Dr Tom Maiyashi, who confirmed the development said the lawmaker had been duly registered and offered membership card of the party.