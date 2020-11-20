JusticeForIfeanyiOkereke, Asking Cuppy for Ferrari, Fuel from Niger | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

1.

Ifeanyi Okereke didn't die because hoodlums "hijacked" the #EndSARS protest. Rather, he was killed in an extra judicial manner by police operatives attached to Mr Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila. Today, exactly 1 month after the #LekkiMassacre, the #EndSARS protest is justified. — Tope Akinyode (@TopeAkinyode) November 20, 2020

2.

3.

Why haven't you followed me? Is it because i don't have money? #AskCuppyAnything — sophia (@90sSophie) November 20, 2020

4.

I congratulate the Federal Government of Nigeria and the NNPC leadership on this historic MOU to import fuel from Niger. 👏🏾👏🏾 Few people could have seen this ten years ago but, with President Buhari's visionary leadership, we have finally unlocked this level of dysfunction. https://t.co/wASVQ1jzVH — Ayo Sogunro – An #EndSARS Promoter (@ayosogunro) November 20, 2020

5.

You're not reading it in the Atlantaian accent…"wen to" is pronounced "wenu".



Y'all nigga that wenu Peter and Paul's…sho get? — Pirochi_Vibes 🔥🎤 (@chima_eme) November 20, 2020

6.

Sometimes, read your old conversations with your ex and laugh at your foolishness. — Oluwafunmilayo🇳🇬 (@Funmi_Kolz) November 20, 2020

7.

People will begin a statement with “No disrespect” then end up disrespecting you. — MR AHMED🇳🇬 (@UncleMohamz) November 20, 2020

8.

I hope I remember this https://t.co/OcbW5KrmRo — ♥Ms_Titanium♥ (@OMG_itsRuth) November 20, 2020

9.

When a dog suddenly forget that it is meant to bite with teeth but rather pick up pleasure in using a cutlass…



You go fear anything Port Harcourt, e get why 😂 pic.twitter.com/EOFlZ9x9mk — Gbemi Dennis™ (@GbemiDennis) November 20, 2020

10.

Get used to being friends with the opposite sex without any sexual expectation. You aren't a kid! — ICE cream😛 (@toyor_pr) November 20, 2020

It’s as simple as that.