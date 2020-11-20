This December, re-imagine fuji music like never before at Fuji: A Opera

3101 Media presents FUJI: A OPERA, a multi-dimensional entertainment platform which deconstructs the fuji music genre from its enigmatic past and re-imagines it for a new generation of music fans and culture lovers.

From Monday 14th to Saturday 19th December, FUJI: A Opera will explore the belligerent past of a genre that started as Ajiwere, folk music for Islamic worshippers at Ramadan, and its transformation to reference sound for contemporary Nigerian pop music.

Highlights of the week will include:

(i) a rich multi-visual exhibition of Fuji sub-culture seen through archival recordings, costumes and memorabilia. The exhibition will serve as the official launch of the FUJI: A Opera merchandise collection;

(ii) An Audience With KWAM 1, presented in partnership with FUMAN (the Fuji Musicians Association of Nigeria).  This will be a 2-hour lecture exploring the evolution of Fuji Music – Past, Present, and Future; and

(iii) a Live Music Showcase – an Invitation-Only live set, featuring two icons of the genre – King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall and Saheed Osupa.

FUJI: A Opera is scheduled to hold at the Alliance Française de Lagos/ The Mike Adenuga Centre, Ikoyi, Lagos. Select events will be open to members of the public via registration on the FUJI: A Opera social pages.

Join us this December as we pay homage to an enduring past and re-imagine the future of FUJI Music.

Follow the conversation now @fujiopera on social media.

Tags: , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Michael Isaac November 20, 2020

SP Bala Elkana on Public Eye: “There’s no point having a Family Support Unit but asking survivors to fund investigations” | WATCH

On Sunday, November 15, 2020, Funmi Iyanda sat with the CEO of the Stand to End Rape Initiative (S.T.E.R), Ms. ...

Michael Isaac November 18, 2020

The 4th New Media, Citizens, and Governance Conference is here | Register to attend

BudgIT, Enough is Enough Nigeria (EiE Nigeria) and Paradigm Initiative (PIN) will hold the fourth edition of the bi-annual pan-African ...

Michael Isaac November 17, 2020

Mistrust, a breakdown in communication, and disagreements over an abortion ended Ultimate Love NG star couple’s relationship

On this week’s episode of #WithChude, Kachi Ucheagwu, winner of the recently concluded first season of Ultimate Love NG, broke ...

Michael Isaac November 17, 2020

The Future Festival hosts Africa’s largest conversation on diversity and inclusion Saturday 28 November | To air on Pop Central TV

The Central Working Committee of The Future Awards Africa (TFAA) today, has announced that its first-ever TV and digital edition ...

Michael Isaac November 16, 2020

Global Entrepreneurship Network celebrates the resilience of Nigerian entrepreneurs

The Global Entrepreneurship Network (GEN) is a year-round platform of programs and initiatives aimed at creating one global entrepreneurial ecosystem. ...

Temidayo Taiwo-Sidiq November 12, 2020

Chimamanda awarded Women’s Prize for Fiction ‘Winner of Winners,’ in last 25 years

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has been awarded the Women’s Prize for Fiction ‘Winner of Winners’ for her novel Half of a ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail