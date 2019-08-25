We’re talking Saheed Balogun, ministers & global perception on Rubbin’ Minds this weekend

We’re drawing close to the end of our month with Japheth Omojuwa on Rubbin’ Minds and we have had compelling interviews, unexpected gems and quite a few insights. But he’s not quite done yet. This week on Rubbin’ Minds, Omojuwa will delve deeper into one of the most controversial topics of the week, the recently inaugurated ministerial cabinet and what it means for the future of the country.

Already there has been significant conversation online about the median age of the new ministers, also about the fact that quite a few of the new ministers (*cough* Timipre Silva *cough*) have pending cases with the EFCC and have been accused of fraud in the past. This week’s guest panelists Dayo Israel and Wale Osunde will discuss the challenges the new cabinet will face in implementing the promises of President Buhari to take the country to the next level. They will also discuss the track record of the outgoing ministers and the legacy this new crop is inheriting. Promises to be riveting conversation.

But Ministerial cabinets aren’t the only influential people that will be discussed this week on the show. Veteran Yoruba actor Saheed Balogun will spar with Omojuwa this week, discussing the stellar career he has had over the last two decades, how his contributions have shaped the Yoruba movie industry and crossing over into Nollywood and how both industries have to interact for the industry as whole to grow. Osupa brings an intelligence to each one of his interviews and with Omojuwa asking the questions, this one should definitely surpass his most open conversations.

Closing out the show this week is Emmanuel Nwachukwu, who joins Omojuwa to discuss the other pressing topic this week, the arrest of 80 Nigerians accused of Business Email Compromise (BEC) scams in the United States. Many argue that their actions are a huge stain on the public image of Nigeria, and our concerted efforts to sanitize global perceptions of our great nation. Nwachukwu isn’t quite sure our focus should be on sanitizing our image when there are more pressing issues. It will be revealing to hear what his alternatives are.