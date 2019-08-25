We’re talking Saheed Balogun, ministers & global perception on Rubbin’ Minds this weekend

Rubbin' Minds

We’re drawing close to the end of our month with Japheth Omojuwa on Rubbin’ Minds and we have had compelling interviews, unexpected gems and quite a few insights. But he’s not quite done yet. This week on Rubbin’ Minds, Omojuwa will delve deeper into one of the most controversial topics of the week, the recently inaugurated ministerial cabinet and what it means for the future of the country.

Already there has been significant conversation online about the median age of the new ministers, also about the fact that quite a few of the new ministers (*cough* Timipre Silva *cough*) have pending cases with the EFCC and have been accused of fraud in the past. This week’s guest panelists Dayo Israel and Wale Osunde  will discuss the challenges the new cabinet will face in implementing the promises of President Buhari to take the country to the next level. They will also discuss the track record of the outgoing ministers and the legacy this new crop is inheriting. Promises to be riveting conversation.

But Ministerial cabinets aren’t the only influential people that will be discussed this week on the show. Veteran Yoruba actor Saheed Balogun will spar with Omojuwa this week, discussing the stellar career he has had over the last two decades, how his contributions have shaped the Yoruba movie industry and crossing over into Nollywood and how both industries have to interact for the industry as whole to grow. Osupa brings an intelligence to each one of his interviews and with Omojuwa asking the questions, this one should definitely surpass his most open conversations.

Closing out the show this week is Emmanuel Nwachukwu, who joins Omojuwa to discuss the other pressing topic this week, the arrest of 80 Nigerians accused of Business Email Compromise (BEC) scams in the United States. Many argue that their actions are a huge stain on the public image of Nigeria, and our concerted efforts to sanitize global perceptions of our great nation. Nwachukwu isn’t quite sure our focus should be on sanitizing our image when there are more pressing issues. It will be revealing to hear what his alternatives are.

 

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Bernard Dayo August 23, 2019

#BBNaija 2019: The curious case of Khadoni and why Gedoni’s eviction will be the best thing for Khafi

In 2009, pop singer Ciara released Never Ever, a self-referential R&B song about her past relationships where the love she ...

Edwin Okolo August 23, 2019

#BBNaija: Does the FG have anything else to do than censor BBNaija?

It has become somewhat farcical at this point. For months before hand,  Endemol and Multichoice heavily promote their new season ...

Editor August 21, 2019

‘Raw Dinner’ makes good on the promise of Santi’s ‘Mandy and the Jungle’

Anyone in the music industry in Nigeria has long anticipated Osayaba Andrew Ize-Iyamu (known to you as Santi)’s debut album. ...

Edwin Okolo August 19, 2019

Do you love Nigerian history? Then binge these new historical shows

If there’s any sub-genre of storytelling that has really suffered in Nigerian media, it is historical non-fiction. With the exception ...

Edwin Okolo August 17, 2019

Waje, forex bans and happiness: What to expect from Rubbin’ Minds this weekend

Our big guest for the week on Rubbin’ Minds is singer extraordinaireWaje Iruobe. One of the divas of Nigerian music, ...

Edwin Okolo August 16, 2019

Is it time we finally accepted we may never get a third season of Gidi Up?

I still remember exactly where I was when I saw the first episode of Ndani TV’s Gidi Up! It was the 20th ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail