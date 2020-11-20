Davido is upset at those who sent birthday greetings to PSquare separately

Both half of the superstar music duo, Peter Okoye and Paul Okoye of PSquare have not been on speaking terms for about two years now, and their beef seems to be affecting others almost as much as it would them. This strange beef gets stranger when you take into account that they are actually twin brothers.

What transpired to make them so mad at each other, that they are willing to look past all the great things they have accomplished together and look past the fact that they are, again, twin brothers is beyond anyone. But here we are, music lovers all over the country, wishing and praying that they squash their beef and get back together.

Today, Davido joined reiterated his position in this entire debacle. He like most of PSquare fans want nothing more for the two than for them to get back together, so much so that he finds fault in people picking sides.

Today Davido took to his twitter page to express displeasure in those who decided to celebrate both brothers birthday as separate events.

He inadvertently accused those who wished the brothers a happy birthday separately of being part of the negative catalysts in the both brother’s skirmish.

Earlier this week a similar sentiment was shared but by a direct stakeholder in the entire matter, wife of Peter, Lola Okoye. She took took her social media to wish both brothers a happy birthday, stating that no matter what, they are still brothers and she has chosen to celebrate them both.

Her gesture was not well received as Paul took to his own social media to call Lola a pretender and an emotional black mailer.

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Chinedu Okafor November 20, 2020

Is Omah Lay giving the industry’s big boys a run for their money?

I once had a conversation with a a friend who brought up an interesting subject. He told me of how ...

Kola Muhammed November 18, 2020

#NumbersDontLie: How streaming is fast defining success in the music industry

It would probably be perplexing for an album to cross the one billion mark in streams yet such an album ...

Kola Muhammed November 16, 2020

#AlbumReview: How Afrobeats got ‘A Better Time’ on Davido’s latest album

Much fanfare had been generated because of Davido’s third studio album and on November 13th, the artiste, born David Adeleke, ...

Chinedu Okafor November 13, 2020

Brymo infuriates fans with tweet on Nigerian albums but here’s what we think

It’s always intriguing to see that thousands of people can have a conversation or an argument about a person over ...

Kola Muhammed November 13, 2020

#ABetterTime: Afrobeats battle for supremacy reaches new height

Perhaps for the first time ever, we have the big four of Davido, Wizkid, Olamide and Burna Boy dropping albums ...

Kola Muhammed November 11, 2020

What to expect from 14th edition of The Headies Awards

It is that season of the year for pomp and circumstance of the music industry, and popular awards platform often ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail