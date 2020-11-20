Davido is upset at those who sent birthday greetings to PSquare separately

Both half of the superstar music duo, Peter Okoye and Paul Okoye of PSquare have not been on speaking terms for about two years now, and their beef seems to be affecting others almost as much as it would them. This strange beef gets stranger when you take into account that they are actually twin brothers.

What transpired to make them so mad at each other, that they are willing to look past all the great things they have accomplished together and look past the fact that they are, again, twin brothers is beyond anyone. But here we are, music lovers all over the country, wishing and praying that they squash their beef and get back together.

Today, Davido joined reiterated his position in this entire debacle. He like most of PSquare fans want nothing more for the two than for them to get back together, so much so that he finds fault in people picking sides.

Today Davido took to his twitter page to express displeasure in those who decided to celebrate both brothers birthday as separate events.

Y’all niggas that wen to Peter and Paul’s bday separately y’all pussy as fuck!! Them niggas is TWINS !! Not my business but Shit hurts I’m angry Walai — Davido (@davido) November 20, 2020

He inadvertently accused those who wished the brothers a happy birthday separately of being part of the negative catalysts in the both brother’s skirmish.

Earlier this week a similar sentiment was shared but by a direct stakeholder in the entire matter, wife of Peter, Lola Okoye. She took took her social media to wish both brothers a happy birthday, stating that no matter what, they are still brothers and she has chosen to celebrate them both.

Her gesture was not well received as Paul took to his own social media to call Lola a pretender and an emotional black mailer.