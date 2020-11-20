Know your onion: Basketmouth drops star-studded debut album, ‘Yabasi’ | #TheYNaijaCover

This year, although a trying year, has gifted us with beautiful music in multiple folds. The compulsory seclusion people have had to suffer as a result of the pandemic seems to have forced artistes into a space of creativity like never before.

Top Nigerian entertainers; Wizkid, Davido, Tiwa Savage, Burna Boy and Olamide, dropped excellent bodies of work in this year alone. This feat is such a notable one; never before in Nigeria’s history has the aforementioned top five musicians released albums in the same year.

However, an album from comedian, Basketmouth aka Bright Okpocha was the project no one saw coming. The new soundtrack album is entitled, “Yabasi” and arrives fully loaded; featuring an eclectic list of powerful Nigerian talents.

“Yabasi” serves as the official soundtrack album for the TV series “Papa Benji“, housing 10 tracks featuring the likes of Oxlade, Show Dem Camp, Waje, Ladipoe, Duncan Nighty, Flash, BOJ, Ice Prince, Flavour, Phyno, Chike, Zoro, Umu Obiligbo, Peruzzi and many others.

Packed with such stars, the album had no choice but be great. But is it another worthy contender for the elusive Grammy, Nigerian artistes are always trying hard to reach?