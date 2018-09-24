Kunle Afolayan has a message for any actress planning to offer him sex for movie roles

When Hollywood was hit by #MeToo precipitated by the Harvey Weinstein scandal, the effects didn’t capture Nollywood on a devastating scale. Still, it will be disingenuous to say that sexual harassment and misconduct don’t occur in Nollywood, where the identities of perpetrators are shielded and their actions are met with no consequence. Case in point: ROK Studios boss Mary Njoku asking about the meaning of sexual harassment after witnessing a high-profile producer inappropriately touch her friend on a movie set.

At the other end of the spectrum, sex for movie roles isn’t a strange concept. But the ugly side to it is how it ferments abuse and exploitation from the position of whoever is receiving such sexual favours. No actor in Nollywood will ever divulge the nature of how they got their movies roles, especially if it’s not on the merit of talent. And while some directors and producers will entertain sex for movie roles, Kunle Afolayan doesn’t belong to that circle.

The actor and director made this clear in a recent interview with Punch: “Personally I have never encountered a situation whereby an actress who would offer me sex for a movie role. They would not even dare come to me. They say that I am proud.”

Good to know that Afolayan is forthright in his principles. He was recently in the news for, how do I put this, not being a huge fan of Nollywood movies. His upcoming movie Mokalik is currently in production, starring singer Simi in her Nollywood debut and we are patiently waiting for the movie’s press run.

Tags: ,

About The Author

Bernard Dayo writes on film, TV, sexuality and culture. You can follow on him on Twitter @BernardDayo.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Op-ed Editor September 24, 2018

Prayers do get answered; Hillsong is finally coming to Nigeria!

We are super duper excited that our favourite foreign gospel band is coming to Nigeria. We don’t know how the ...

Omoleye Omoruyi September 24, 2018

Entertainment Roundup: Bill Cosby faces up to 30 years for assault | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment over the weekend and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq September 24, 2018

The Big 5: NASS postpones resumption, #OsunDecides: Seek the court’s interpretation on INEC’s verdict – Saraki to Adeleke | More stories

These are the stories you should be monitoring today: The National Assembly late Sunday shifted the date for resumption from ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq September 23, 2018

The Late 5: PDP kicks as INEC declares #OsunDecides inconclusive; INEC fixes re-run election for Thursday | More stories

These are the stories that drove the conversation today: The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has declared Saturday’s governorship election ...

Omoleye Omoruyi September 23, 2018

INEC to conduct Osun election rerun Sept 27

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says the rerun of the Osun governorship election which it earlier declared “inconclusive” will ...

Omoleye Omoruyi September 23, 2018

BREAKING: INEC declares Osun election inconclusive

The presiding officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Joseph Fuwape has declared the September 22 governorship election ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail