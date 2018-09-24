Kunle Afolayan has a message for any actress planning to offer him sex for movie roles

When Hollywood was hit by #MeToo precipitated by the Harvey Weinstein scandal, the effects didn’t capture Nollywood on a devastating scale. Still, it will be disingenuous to say that sexual harassment and misconduct don’t occur in Nollywood, where the identities of perpetrators are shielded and their actions are met with no consequence. Case in point: ROK Studios boss Mary Njoku asking about the meaning of sexual harassment after witnessing a high-profile producer inappropriately touch her friend on a movie set.

At the other end of the spectrum, sex for movie roles isn’t a strange concept. But the ugly side to it is how it ferments abuse and exploitation from the position of whoever is receiving such sexual favours. No actor in Nollywood will ever divulge the nature of how they got their movies roles, especially if it’s not on the merit of talent. And while some directors and producers will entertain sex for movie roles, Kunle Afolayan doesn’t belong to that circle.

The actor and director made this clear in a recent interview with Punch: “Personally I have never encountered a situation whereby an actress who would offer me sex for a movie role. They would not even dare come to me. They say that I am proud.”

Good to know that Afolayan is forthright in his principles. He was recently in the news for, how do I put this, not being a huge fan of Nollywood movies. His upcoming movie Mokalik is currently in production, starring singer Simi in her Nollywood debut and we are patiently waiting for the movie’s press run.