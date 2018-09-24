The Damson Idris-led drama ‘Snowfall’ has been renewed for a third season, but who is Damson Idris?

We can thank Netflix’s Narcos for being a modern precursor of drug drama shows. Into the fray is FX’s Snowfall, a drama series about the crack cocaine epidemic in Los Angeles and puts British actor Damson Idris in a lead role. Idris plays Franklin Saint, a young street entrepreneur on a dogged quest for power. With its sophomore season wrapping up recently, FX has renewed the John Singleton-produced show for a third season and I can’t be more excited for the young British star.

Damson Idris isn’t exactly new to the world of film. The 27-year-old actor of Nigerian descent was born and raised in Peckham, London. Raised by a single mother, he’s the youngest of six siblings and initially wanted to become a professional footballer. But instead, he went on to study drama at Brunel University. According to Idris, he was inclined towards drama because he loved the teen sex comedy drama American Pie.

Idris’ first acting role was in the award-winning British-Nigerian playwright and screenwriter Ade Solanke’s play Pandora’s Box. He was urged by actress Cathy Tyson to audition for the role while he was at Brunel university. His performance was lauded and he was signed up by an agent. Soon after that, he was never short of stage roles. He even performed at the Royal National Theatre in London.

Looking for bigger opportunities, Idris soon started auditioning for film and TV roles. Between 2013 and 2015, he made appearances in a few television shows like Miranda, Babylon, The Missing, Casualty and Doctors. He also had a film role in 2016 British crime thriller City of Tiny Lights. His American film debut came in 2017 with the war movie Megan Leavey.

Early in the year, Idris starred in The Commuter, Liam Neeson’s last movie as a perennial action figure. And you can also expect to see him in Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje’s autobiographical film Farming, playing the role of Eniola alongside Kate Beckinsale and Genevieve Nnaji. Given Idris’ Nigerian roots, it makes for an obvious casting choice. FX is planning to have the third season of Snowfall released in 2019, and we can’t wait to see Idris have more time in the spotlight