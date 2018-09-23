Meet Nigerian-American comedian Ego Nwodim, the new cast addition to ‘Saturday Night Live’

Ego Nwodim

For its upcoming 44th season, NBC’s Saturday Night Life has enlisted Ego Nwodim into its cast and four new writers, Variety reports. And this is coming fresh off the show’s Emmy Awards win for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series.  Host for the show’s new season is Adam Driver (Star Wars), with Kanye West as a guest for the first episode slated to premiere September 29.

READ MORE: Amaju Pinnick re-elected as NFF President

So back to Ego Nwodim, who is one of a small number of black women to be cast on the long-running sketch comedy series, preceded by Yvonne Hudson, Danitra Vance, Ellen Cleghorne, Maya Rudolph and current cast member Leslie Jones. A second-generation Nigerian-American, Nwodim graduated from the University of Southern California with a degree in biology. But she’s had an interest in comedy and writing and acting, so she began to take classes at the UCB theatre in 2012.

Her TV credits include episodes on Living Biblically, Law & Order: True Crime, 2 Broke Girls, Adam Ruins Everything, and also starred in movies like Singularity (2017) and Galactic War Room (2016). She’s been a guest on the weekly comedy podcast Comedy Bang! Bang!, and performed in the 2016 JFL New Faces Characters Showcase and the 2016 CBS Diversity Showcase. In 2017, Nwodim wrote and performed her first ever one-woman show Great Black Women…and Then There’s Me for a sold out audience.

Nwodim’s addition to the cast is the latest in a series of tweaks after occasional low ratings of SNL. Well, hire more black women performers. As a featured player on the show, Nwodim is replacing Luke Null, who isn’t returning for the upcoming after a one-year stint. Congratulations, Nwodim! We will be looking forward to all the laughs.

Tags: , ,

About The Author

Bernard Dayo writes on film, TV, sexuality and culture. You can follow on him on Twitter @BernardDayo.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Bernard Dayo September 22, 2018

The Instagram Explore page is the digital candy store of the social media era

There’s no question about it: Instagram is where the fun is. And over the years, the photo and video sharing ...

Bernard Dayo September 21, 2018

Brace yourselves because Imoh Umoren is planning on churning out TV shows next year

Imoh Umoren’s Children of Mud was nominated for the 2018 AMVCA, and although it didn’t win in the favour of ...

Edwin Okolo September 19, 2018

‘I Be Man’ is challenging stereotypes around masculinity in our own schools

From our social media timeline as the alter Ego Cleopatra to our very daring madam Gold, Actor , Online comedian ...

Bernard Dayo September 18, 2018

Here’s what rape culture looks like in one single tweet, and how men still perpetuate it

One thing about using social media: it can be an extension of our thoughts and beliefs from years of conditioning. ...

Bernard Dayo September 17, 2018

MTV Base VJ Folu Storms has launched a current affairs podcast and you should give it a listen

I’m usually sceptical about Nigerian podcast shows. It’s a healthy scepticism if you factor in data consumption and the niggling ...

Bernard Dayo September 16, 2018

A parody video about the 57 arrested gay suspects has hit the internet. And it’s atrocious

The incident where 57 gay suspects unjustly arrested by the police happened last month, and if you have been on the ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail