Entertainment Roundup: Bill Cosby faces up to 30 years for assault | More stories

Miss Imo emerges winner of MBGN 2018

The contestant representing Imo at the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria pageant, Anita Ukah, has emerged the winner of 2018 edition.

Asides from winning the crown, Anita will also represent Nigeria at the Miss World 2018 pageantry scheduled for December 8 in Sanya, China.

Gentle Jack says producers find it hard to pay him

Nigerian actor, Gentle Jack, recently took to Instagram asking DSTv to show more action movies – he was reacting to questions from fans asking what he has been up to.

In an interview with Punch, Gentle Jack, said, “I am an action hero and I have a passion for epic movies. Since I voiced out, the feedback has been poor. It is only a few people who responded. I am not the only person involved; it has also affected many of my colleagues who do action movies.”

He adds, “I can be involved in all kinds of movies including comedy, romance and adventure stories. But I have a passion for action or epic movies.”

Then this… “Moving to Port Harcourt has not affected my acting career. If you are looking for me, you can always call me. But most times, producers find it hard to pay me; so, they look for cheaper options. One thing they don’t understand is that no one can be like Gentle Jack. I thank God I made my mark in the early years of Nollywood. I still make money from acting. Serious producers contact me for jobs. If Wale Adenuga didn’t believe in me, he wouldn’t call me for a production.”

Bill Cosby to know his fate at the sentencing hearing

Bill Cosby will be sentenced this week for sexually assaulting a woman at his suburban Philadelphia home back in 2004.

Cosby, 81, is the first celebrity to be sentenced in the series of accusations of #MeToo movement. He could receive up to 30 years in prison from Judge, Steven T. O’Neill, who presided over two trials and has now scheduled a two-day sentencing hearing to begin on Monday.

He was found guilty in April of three counts of aggravated indecent assault for molesting Andrea Constand, a former operations manager for the women’s basketball team at Temple University, where Cosby was an enthusiastic supporter.

Cosby has been accused of sexual assault by dozens of women in the past few years. Cosby has denied assaulting Constand.