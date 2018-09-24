Entertainment Roundup: Bill Cosby faces up to 30 years for assault | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment over the weekend and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today.
Miss Imo emerges winner of MBGN 2018
The contestant representing Imo at the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria pageant, Anita Ukah, has emerged the winner of 2018 edition.
Asides from winning the crown, Anita will also represent Nigeria at the Miss World 2018 pageantry scheduled for December 8 in Sanya, China.
View this post on Instagram
Last night , I felt one of the greatest joys. I emerged as the winner of the most beautiful girl in Nigeria and would be representing Nigeria at the miss world pageant. I honestly can't say enough thank you to everyone who voted me and tagged people to do so. Thank you so much! And I pray that when they time comes, people show up for you To my wonderful designer @viitalys who made all my outfits, thank you so much . You pulled off all my outfits in less that 10 days. Thank you so much. To my new family @silverbirdmbgn thank you so much for this platform and I look forward to working with you. And to my family, thank you so so much! I love you guys so much @sylvvy_ @omapoppin @officialsandrine11 @kwineth
Gentle Jack says producers find it hard to pay him
Nigerian actor, Gentle Jack, recently took to Instagram asking DSTv to show more action movies – he was reacting to questions from fans asking what he has been up to.
View this post on Instagram
Whenever I run into fans or grant TV and Radio interviews Top of the question is,we don't see you on the screen anymore hey! I'm still there consistent im on my lane I don't knw what's going on if its personnel, political, if DSTV can show African movies urban African movie epic etc what's the point against our action films. NO BODY GET'S DROWNED IN HIS OR HER OWN SWEAT when you tune to DSTV you see action movies lined up. GIVE US OUR OWN ACTION MOVIE CHANNEL. #giveusourownactionmoviechannel #nollywoodtrends #giveusafricamagicaaction
In an interview with Punch, Gentle Jack, said, “I am an action hero and I have a passion for epic movies. Since I voiced out, the feedback has been poor. It is only a few people who responded. I am not the only person involved; it has also affected many of my colleagues who do action movies.”
He adds, “I can be involved in all kinds of movies including comedy, romance and adventure stories. But I have a passion for action or epic movies.”
Then this… “Moving to Port Harcourt has not affected my acting career. If you are looking for me, you can always call me. But most times, producers find it hard to pay me; so, they look for cheaper options. One thing they don’t understand is that no one can be like Gentle Jack. I thank God I made my mark in the early years of Nollywood. I still make money from acting. Serious producers contact me for jobs. If Wale Adenuga didn’t believe in me, he wouldn’t call me for a production.”
Bill Cosby to know his fate at the sentencing hearing
Bill Cosby will be sentenced this week for sexually assaulting a woman at his suburban Philadelphia home back in 2004.
Cosby, 81, is the first celebrity to be sentenced in the series of accusations of #MeToo movement. He could receive up to 30 years in prison from Judge, Steven T. O’Neill, who presided over two trials and has now scheduled a two-day sentencing hearing to begin on Monday.
He was found guilty in April of three counts of aggravated indecent assault for molesting Andrea Constand, a former operations manager for the women’s basketball team at Temple University, where Cosby was an enthusiastic supporter.
Cosby has been accused of sexual assault by dozens of women in the past few years. Cosby has denied assaulting Constand.
Leave a reply