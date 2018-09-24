The Big 5: NASS postpones resumption, #OsunDecides: Seek the court’s interpretation on INEC’s verdict – Saraki to Adeleke | More stories

These are the stories you should be monitoring today:

The National Assembly late Sunday shifted the date for resumption from its annual recess from September 25 to October 9.

According to its Clerk, Mohammed Omolori, who announced this on Sunday,the shift in date is occasioned by the primary elections of the various political parties.

“This is to inform all Distinguished senators and Honourable members that resumption of plenary session earlier scheduled for Tuesday, 25th September has been postponed to Tuesday 9th October due to activities of primaries of political parties.

“All distinguished senators and honourable members are expected to resume plenary session by 10 am on the 9th of October, please.”

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has rejected the call by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), that its candidate in Saturday’s inconclusive Governorship election, Ademola Adeleke, be immediately declared winner.

Spokesperson of the APC, Yekini Nabena, who disclosed this, described the call of the PDP as baseless and applauded Osun electorate, INEC, security agencies as well as relevant stakeholders over the conduct of the election, noting that the election was largely peaceful inspite of some reported irregularities.

“We hereby reject the PDP’s baseless calls that the inconclusive Osun governorship election is announced in its favour,”he said.

Senate President and Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party’s Presidential Council on Osun State Governorship Election, Dr. Bukola Saraki, has faulted the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declaration that the results of Saturday’s election were inconclusive.

In a statement he issued in Abuja on Sunday, Saraki expressed dissatisfaction with the decision by INEC to declare as “inconclusive” an election which he said a candidate won the highest number of votes and fulfilled the condition for a geographical spread, just as he advised the PDP and its governorship candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke, to seek a legal interpretation of the situation with the results and the decision taken by the INEC on it.

“The decision of INEC to cancel the election in those areas after voting had taken place means INEC had already excluded the votes in these areas from the election process and therefore those units should have no place in the overall results,” Saraki noted.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has for the second time, shifted the date of its presidential primary election from September 25 to September 27.

While no reasons were given for the change in date, Spokesman of the ruling party, Yekini Nabena, who made the disclosure in a statement on Sunday, said party members should collect permanent membership cards from their respective wards.

“The presidential direct primary election earlier scheduled for Tuesday, September 25th, 2018 will now hold on Thursday, September 27th, 2018,” the statement read.

The Federal Government says it has collected about N12.66 billion, less than a month after it commenced its substitution of accounts of billionaire tax defaulters in the country.

Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Tunde Fowler, who disclosed this over the weekend, while receiving the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, at the headquarters of the FIRS in Abuja, noted that the activity is aimed at ascertaining those companies that are compliant with the Tax Laws and those that are not compliant, expressing confidence that his team would generate greater results in the months ahead.

The minister in response urged the FIRS to “maintain the tempo” because the country depended alot on the work of the FIRS for its revenue.

And stories from around the world:

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said he had constructive talks on trade with U.S. President Donald Trump in New York on Sunday ahead of the second round of trade dialogues between the two countries this week. (Reuters) Hong Kong banned a political party which promotes independence on Monday, saying it was a threat to national security as Beijing ups pressure on any challenges to its sovereignty. (AFP) Pirates have kidnapped 12 crew members from a Swiss cargo vessel in Nigerian waters. (BBC) Iran’s Revolutionary Guard has vowed to revenge the attack on a military parade that killed 29 people, including the four attackers, and wounded 70 others. (Al Jazeera) President Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey will take action east of the Euphrates river in Syria and impose secure zones as it has done in northwest Syria, the Hurriyet daily and other media said on Monday. (Reuters)