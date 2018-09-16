Even Kunle Afolayan hardly watches Nollywood movies. And here’s why

In a recent interview with TheCable Lifestyle, Kunle Afolayan discussed his upcoming movie Mokalik, which will feature singer Simi in her acting debut and targeted at winning an Oscar, and the reasons for enrolling his nine-year-old son at a mechanic workshop. In all of it, he kind of threw a shade at Nollywood when asked how he felt about wrongly subtitled movies.

“Sincerely, you can’t find that in my movies but even in Hollywood you see such. We have several filmmakers and don’t forget there are grades in movie productions. Is that not Odunlade Adekola and Femi Adebayo winning awards? They have their market and their market loves their movies irrespective of the blunders made during subtitling. They put it in on Africa Magic. So why didn’t they vet it before showing it? The people watching it don’t have a problem. It is us the elite that has all the time to see this. Truth be told, I hardly watch them because I’m keen on watching movies that will challenge me and change my orientation about certain things.”

RELATED: Simi will be making her Nollywood debut in Kunle Afolyan’s upcoming movie “Mokalik”

There are takeaways from Afolayan’s statement. As a well-celebrated filmmaker whose works have been cemented into the strata of the greats, Afolayan does have a point. Not that he is entirely blameless though. His long-spanning career has hits and misses in the movies he’s made: his 2017 comedy Omugwo toplined by Patience Ozokwor comes to mind, which Cinema Pointer known for their scathing reviews describes as a “buffet of bad acting, nonsensical scenarios, lazy scripting and unimaginative dialogue, and what you get is an empty barrel.”

I like that Afolayan can be objective enough to see the current state of Nollywood, a disturbing development that he has also contributed to. On Mokalik, Afolayan revealed that he’s done his research to tell the story of an average handy person. Good. But we’ll know if it’s Oscar-worthy in due time.

Tags: , ,

About The Author

Bernard Dayo writes on film, TV, sexuality and culture. You can follow on him on Twitter @BernardDayo.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Bernard Dayo September 16, 2018

A parody video about the 57 arrested gay suspects has hit the internet. And it’s atrocious

The incident where 57 gay suspects unjustly arrested by the police happened last month, and if you have been on the ...

Oludolapo Adelana September 16, 2018

Who is Jide Sanwo-Olu, Ambode’s political nemesis?

On Monday, September 10, 2018, when Lagos governor, Akinwunmi Ambode declared his interest to re-contest for the state governorship seat ...

Ezinne September 16, 2018

TY Bello’s ‘Spontaneous Worship’ is the gift that keeps on giving

There is a new sound rising in the body of Christ today: pure, unadulterated, straight from the womb of heaven. ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq September 16, 2018

The Big 5: Hours after resignation, Adeosun reportedly jets out to the UK; Return our stolen assets or keep quiet – Presidency to HSBC | More stories

These are the stories you should be monitoring today: Former Finance minister, Kemi Adeosun, has on Saturday reportedly jetted out ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq September 15, 2018

The Late 5: Nigeria’s Ambassador to Qatar dies, PDP wants EFCC to unfreeze accounts of Demola Adeleke, Davido | More stories

These are the stories that drove the conversation today: Nigeria’s Ambassador to Qatar, Ambassador Abdullahi Bawa Wase is dead. Minister of ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq September 15, 2018

ICYMI: Full text of Kemi Adeosun’s letter of resignation as Minister of Finance

On Friday, 14th September 2018, the Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun resigned from her position over a scandal bothering on ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail