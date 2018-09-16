A parody video about the 57 arrested gay suspects has hit the internet. And it’s atrocious

The incident where 57 gay suspects unjustly arrested by the police happened last month, and if you have been on the internet lately, you must have come across a clip of one of the suspects being interviewed and defensively saying “They didn’t caught me.” The clip went viral of course, by virtue of that grammatically incorrect statement which people found funny.

Predictably, the statement coloured internet conversations at the expense of the suspect, stripped into a buzzword and seemingly hijacked our cultural lexicon, so much so that an obscure artiste has mined it as material. Onyx Kolaboy is the artiste who thought it was a good idea to capitalise on LGBTQ marginalisation and violence.

Titled Didn’t Caught Me, the video is piggybacking off the viral status of the source material, a parody so atrociously offensive that this is how close Kolaboy will ever come to tasting fame. Wearing a scarf and crop top and twisting his mannerisms to be feminine, Didn’t Caught Me evokes the practice of Nigerian Instagram comics dressing up as women, and in the process devaluing and ridiculing women for likes and comments.

I couldn’t watch the video to the end. Unsurprisingly, the video has drawn in positive, encouraging comments from fans of the artiste on Instagram. They are just as complicit in the unfair treatment of LGBTQ lives in Nigeria as Kolaboy, all stemming from an atmosphere of homophobia. Whether anti-LGBTQ laws in Nigeria will change soon remains to be seen.

Bernard Dayo

