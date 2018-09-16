The Late 5: APC hails Adeosun, Buhari’s handling of Certificate scandal; We didn’t freeze Ademola Adeleke, Davido’s accounts – EFCC | More stories

These are the stories that drove the conversation today:

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has reacted to the resignation of Finance Minister, Kemi Adeosun and the acceptance of same by President Muhammadu Buhari, describing it as an action of honour, strength, character and integrity.

Party spokesperson, Yekini Nabena, who said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said that like all responsive and responsible governments concerned about the truth and due process, the APC-led Federal Government undertook diligent investigation of the allegation.

While appreciating her immense contributions to the stability of the Nigerian economy in the past three and half years, Nabena added that in Buhari’s administration of integrity and transparency in the conduct of public affairs, no government officer with a modicum of questionable conduct or integrity should stay in office.

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti has called on all aspirants seeking the People’s Democratic Party’s (PDP) presidential ticket to accept outcome of the forthcoming primary election and work for the party’s success.

Disclosing this in Ado Ekiti, on Saturday, when Senate President, Bukola Saraki visited the state to solicit delegates’ support for his presidential ambition, Fayose noted he was not supporting any particular aspirant, and that he has urged his colleagues to allow the process be credible.

He further threatened to back out of the primary election, if the process is not credible.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has vowed to recover all the country’s stolen assets allegedly laundered through global banking giants, HSBC.

The anti-graft body disclosed this in a post on it’s Facebook account on Sunday, following allegations by the Presidency that HSBC are complicit in the looting of the country’s assets by past Nigerian leaders.

“Since inception, HSBC is synonymous with money laundering and has paid billions of US Dollars in fines across the world,” the EFCC said.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has denied freezing the bank accounts of Sen. Ademola Adeleke and those of his family members, including popular musician, Davido.

Spokesman of the commission, Mr Wilson Uwujaren, in a statement on Sunday, said media publications alleging the account freeze by the EFCC were false.

“The purported freeze order which has unfortunately been amplified by pliable sections of the media without any attempt at confirmation, is alien to the commission and another example of fake news.

The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has approved the dispatch of eight Commissioners of Police, 40,000 personnel including two helicopters, 30 armoured personnel carriers and 300 patrol vehicles for Saturday’s Osun governorship election.

Police spokesperson, Jimoh Moshood, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, explained that the security operation would be coordinated by the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Operations, Joshak Habila, who would be assisted by an AIG and eight CPs.