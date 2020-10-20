Lagos Curfew, Sega-Rat the activist, The real vision 2020 | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

Lekki toll gate. 5:45pm. This is our own curfew. There’s power in numbers.

Stronger together. #EndSARS pic.twitter.com/TkOLiuhB4G — Akinbosola Adeyemi (@MrAkinbosola) October 20, 2020

The curfew-met gala

If you are at Eagle's Square Abuja, please look for the drummers and join the group. We just got started. Spread the word. — Kelvin Odanz (@MrOdanz) October 20, 2020

The word is simple… #EndSARS

Distinguished, after so much pondering on this proceeding, I am left with no choice but to acknowledge the fact that Sega(connection) is a rattus. Specifically, Rattus norvegicus.

Thank you. #EndSARS https://t.co/rbdDX7eSbH — Mokeji(October godmother). #ENDSARS (@Mokeji5) October 20, 2020

What is this tweet, please?

It’s the Yoruba for us.

What this government don’t know is we are young and we think faster than them! They thought they’ve won this but we’re coming back stronger.#EndSARS — M A Y O R (@mayor_b9) October 20, 2020

This is the tweet.

Any better caption than #endsars

???

Enough is enough! Stop killing innocent people. pic.twitter.com/oeCqKYIimb — PatienceOzokwo (@MamaGOzokwo) October 20, 2020

Lol…

SOME PEOPLE'S LAUGH ARE ACTUALLY FUNNIER THAN THE JOKE ITSELF. — #ENDPOLICEBRUTALITY (@MeetOlamide) October 20, 2020

Very accurate.

Can’t change a person who doesn’t see an issue in their actions. — Mighty Man Of Valour💪🏽 (@Timothyekohi) October 20, 2020

This right here is for the Nigerian government.

Accurate!

Adamu prefers to sue Jack who understands the Nigerian people than write the government to do what will benefit the people. #EndSARS — YorubaBoy® 🌓 (@YorubaBoy__) October 20, 2020

Once a ____ always a ____