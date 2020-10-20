YNaijaSportsExtra: UEFA set to kick off tonight with a big bang as Man United takes on PSG

It is said that the first chapter of a book is often the difference between the readers finishing the entire book, or never getting to the end. The same could be said for the UEFA Champions League kicking off today, as the tournament’s headers are something that promises to keep you till the end, that is of course if you are a Manchester United Fan and you manage to pull off a win today, against the heavy favourites Paris Saint-German.

Paris Saint-German and Manchester United being on the same table was the storyline on the day of the draws, with other interesting matchups like Barcelona versus Juventus, and Bayern Munich vs Atletico Madrid. Tonight, we kick off with one of the nail biters of the UEFA group stages, Manchester United versus PSG, and it is the unpredictability of Manchester United that has everyone grabbing their popcorns.

What are the odds?

PSG

The odds no doubt are in favour of Paris Saint-German as the French Football club seems to be on a tear. First off, they are coming off a finalist spot on the previous UEFA tournament, where they, unfortunately, fell to Bayern Munich in a 3-1 aggregate score. Of course, they would be looking to get back in the finals position but this time with a greater desire to win it all. Also, you can’t overlook how impressive the new Ligue 1 season is looking for them, having won 5 of their last 7 matches.

Manchester United

Asides being a proud English club who has a reputation of overcoming adversity, this team can’t necessarily make a case for itself in today’s bout, barring an actual win. Simply put, asides hopefuls and devout fans, no one thinks this team is going to get the best of PSG, odd makers have them at a 1 to 5 odd disadvantage and analysts have placed their bets against them. Their inconsistent form all season also doesn’t help, at one point, suffering a 6-1 defeat at the hands of Tottenham Hotspurs.

However, this team is coming off a 4-1 victory against Newcastle on Saturday and may look to ride that momentum into today’s match.

This match seems a fairly predictable victory for PSG, but it’s that nagging uncertainty that Man United may pull off an offset that makes this header one to tune into.