BREAKING NEWS: Soldiers reportedly open fire at protesters in Lekki-Tollgate

Following the directives by the Lagos governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, placing the state in a 24-hour curfew from 9 PM, Tuesday, October 20, 2020, some daring youth who defiled the curfew by staying back at one of the protest grounds have reported that some soldiers have opened fire at protesters.

Following a live Instagram feed from Nigerian DJ Switch and several other posts from Twitter, gunshots were heard. Before now, a video had been posted of supposed Lagos officials going to protest ground who uninstalled all the CCTV camera in the area.

More videos from Lekki Toll Gate. 🎥: Djswitchpic.twitter.com/fEyUkyuwpF — Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) October 20, 2020

The soldiers were said to have turned off all the lights and opened fire at the protesters.

This afternoon, the Nigerian government removed all security cameras at Lekki toll gate where protesters normally gather. This evening, they started shooting at protesters. Genocide is going on in Lagos, Nigeria @amnesty @hrw @UNHumanRights #EndSARS #sarsmustend pic.twitter.com/15XDShY3DB — Adeola Fayehun (@AdeolaFayehun) October 20, 2020

See reactions here:

Serious crime against humanity happening live in Lagos. This is now a genocide. If you think this curfew will be for 24hrs alone, then you must be a joker. #EndSARS — Wahala for who get drip (@unicodeveloper) October 20, 2020

They are killing peaceful protesters at the lekki toll gate. Genocide in Lagos.@jidesanwoolu youths are being killed under your watch. God is not asleep. Tomorrow morning will be a new dawn for Nigeria.#endsars #endpolicebrutality #EndSarsProtests #AlausaProtest — RUGGEDMAN (@RuggedyBaba) October 20, 2020

Sanwo Olu you killed my brothers 😭😭 Buhari this Genocide!

They are dead bodies on the roads no help

No ambulance no medics — TG OMORI (@boy_director) October 20, 2020

Lagos state government didn't send military to Ikorodu where hoodlums had hijacked the peaceful protests but they sent to Lekki where there is no record of thugs trying to take over the demonstration. Connect the dots, Sanwo Olu knows what's he's doing. — ᴏᴍᴏᴋᴇʜɪɴᴅᴇ (@omokehinde___) October 20, 2020

