BREAKING NEWS: Soldiers reportedly open fire at protesters in Lekki-Tollgate

Following the directives by the Lagos governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, placing the state in a 24-hour curfew from 9 PM, Tuesday, October 20, 2020, some daring youth who defiled the curfew by staying back at one of the protest grounds have reported that some soldiers have opened fire at protesters.

Following a live Instagram feed from Nigerian DJ Switch and several other posts from Twitter, gunshots were heard. Before now, a video had been posted of supposed Lagos officials going to protest ground who uninstalled all the CCTV camera in the area.

The soldiers were said to have turned off all the lights and opened fire at the protesters.

READ ALSO – Ceasefire!: Sanwo-Olu imposes 24-hour curfew in Lagos | #TheYNaijaCover

See reactions here:

More to follow…

