Lagos shuts Adekunle-Adeniji axis of Third Mainland Bridge, FEC approves N2.9bn for printing of question papers, others | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

FEC approves N2.9bn for printing of question papers, others

The Federal Executive Council, on Wednesday, approved N2.9 billion contracts for the printing of sensitive and non-sensitive examination materials and N1.6bn for the rehabilitation and upgrade of some roads within the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The approval took place at the council’s meeting presided over by the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.). Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, said the printing contracts were awarded to a group of eight printers; adding that the materials are meant for the Basic Education Certification Examination, the Senior Secondary Certificate Examination, and the National Common Entrance.

The council also approved N900,294,304.75 to fix the roads in Gwagwalada Area Council while N719,407,086.38 was approved for the Kwali Area Council rural roads.

Lagos shuts Adekunle-Adeniji axis of Third Mainland Bridge

The Lagos State Government has declared the complete closure of the Adekunle to Adeniji section of the Third Mainland Bridge for repair works.

In a statement by the Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, on Wednesday, it was communicated that the total closure of the Adekunle to Adeniji section of the bridge for the second time would be from midnight of Friday, October 30 to Sunday, November 1, 2020.

The commissioner assured road users that the section of the bridge between Adekunle and Iyana–Oworo will remain open, as well as Ebute Metta outbound section into Iyana-Oworo.

EndSARS: Lagos offers scholarships to children of slain police officers

The Lagos State government has announced that the children of police officers who died during the #EndSARS crisis in the state will be offered scholarships up to the university level.

Governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, disclosed this on Wednesday during a visit to the state police command headquarters.

“As your governor, I have come here to take full responsibility for the loss you have suffered in terms of logistics,”

“…The most important request is to offer scholarship to the children of officers that died. I have directed the Lagos state scholarship board, under the special adviser on education, to immediately award scholarship to the children of the slain officers,” Sanwo-Olu added.

According to a statement issued by Gboyega Akosile, chief press secretary to the governor, six police officers were killed, 36 were injured, while 29 divisional stations, 17 posts and 71 operational vehicles were burnt during the #EndSARS crisis in the state.

FG approves fund for training of 500,000 youth on digital skills

The federal government has approved funding for the training of 500,000 youth on digital skill acquisition.

Minister of youth and sports, Sunday Dare, disclosed this while speaking at the inaugural edition of the Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) youth summit. He added that the programme will run for the next 12 months and has been captured under the economic sustainability plan of the federal government.

“The Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP) has taken into cognizance the DEEL initiative, and I am glad to announce that we have gotten approval for the funding of a 12-month programme under the initiative that will see 500,000 of our youths upskilled in different digital skills,” he said.

FG begins payment of N30k survival fund to artisans

The Federal Government has declared that it has started paying N30,000 to verified artisans under the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) survival fund scheme.

Spokesperson to the vice-president, Laolu Akande, in a statement, said the first stream of payment started on Tuesday and beneficiaries were drawn from the first batch of applications.

“As the implementation of the Economic Sustainability Plan progresses, the payment of N30,000 one-time grant to 333,000 artisans across the country is now in progress. The payments are being made to sets of verified beneficiaries of the Artisan Support Scheme, a track under the MSMEs Survival Fund.” the statement read.

The MSMEs survival fund scheme is a component of the Nigerian economic sustainability plan (NESP), which was developed by a committee established by President Muhammadu Buhari in March 2020.