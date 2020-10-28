‘It wasn’t me’: Despite Sanwo-Olu’s denial, Nigerian army insists Lagos Govt requested troop deployment | #TheYNaijaCover

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in a CNN interview on Tuesday, admitted that the Nigerian Army ordered the shooting of #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki tollgate area of the state on the 20th, October 2020.

The governor, when asked if people would be held accountable, has repeatedly said that the army is not under his jurisdiction and the events that occurred were as a result of ‘forces beyond his control’.

Prior to Sanwo-Olu’s confession, the Nigerian Army had insisted that they were not on the Lekki grounds at the night of the massacre and were not responsible for shooting unarmed citizens.

After the Lagos Governor confirmed that they were indeed responsible for the shootings, the Nigerian army came forward to state that they were invited by the Sanwo-Olu-led government to ensure order in the state.

In a statement by the Acting Deputy Director, 81 Division Army Public Relations, Major Osoba Olaniyi, which provided further clarification on the troop deployment during the protests, it was vehemently denied that civilians were shot at.

The series of events has been a dangerous blame game between the Nigerian army and Sanwo-Olu. Neither party wants to take up responsibility for the needless deaths on that bloody Tuesday. Nevertheless, Nigerians have refused to take shifty evasions as a response and have continued to press; ‘Who ordered the shooting of peaceful protesters?’

