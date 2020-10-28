The Ultimate couple, Rosie and Kachi, rumoured to be having relationship issues

What’s a good love story without some adversity along the way? Well, at least that’s what all the good romantic movies have – a good old conflict of interest between the love birds. The movies often go something like this, they fall in love, fight, makeup and live happily ever after.

For the ultimate couple, Rosemary Afuwape is popularly known as Rosie, and Kachi Ucheagwu, known from the show simply as Kachi, from the love reality TV show Ultimate Love, we simply hope the aforementioned scenario is the case.

On Feburary this year, Africa Magic decided to debut a new love reality show, modelled after its big cousin show Big Brother Naija, known as Ultimate Love. The goal of the show was to find the Ultimate Couple among the 20 contestants in the house. Rosie and Kachi managed to enchant the audience with their seemingly cute and honest relationship. They seemed more than the other paired couples in the house to hit it off, and in no time they were the fan favorites, and ultimately the winners of the show.

However, it’s difficult to have a private life after a show like this, as thousands of fans are still spectating via social media to see how the relationship the couples presented on TV is going, and fans today were treated to a circus show, in the Rosie and Kachi ship.

A lady known as @Joyce on Twitter, aired a lot of dirty laundry about the couple today. According to her story Rosie has been putting up with a lot from Kachi and his family. Not only do they make unreasonable demands of her, but he also cheats on her. The lady claims that Kachi has gone back to his love interest before he got into the house.

It’s important to note that all these are merely rumors, and neither one of the couple is yet to confirm anything.

It’s also important to note that the account of the lady who broke the news for some reason doesn’t exist anymore. So maybe don’t panic yet…

However, people on Twitter are weighing in on the matter heavy, tagging the show and the couples that appeared on the show scams, while others are merely sympathizing with either one of the couple.

