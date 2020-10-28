Between Omotee and Risi, George Floyd vs Lekki Shootings | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Funny Tweets

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

The audacity!

It’s the little things that matter.

Okay! Good to know.

With Wale Adenuga giving us content!

Don’t laugh, start praying

Obvs!

Lol.

Aunty, laugh small.

Lol…

Is Laycon now a Nigerian dish?

Tags:

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Toluwanimi Onakoya October 29, 2020

Lagos shuts Adekunle-Adeniji axis of Third Mainland Bridge, FEC approves N2.9bn for printing of question papers, others | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

FEC approves N2.9bn for printing of question papers, others The Federal Executive Council, on Wednesday, approved N2.9 billion contracts for ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya October 28, 2020

#EndSARS protest is ‘war’ fought with aid of social media – Lai Mohammed, Buhari reappoints INEC chairman | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Minister of information, Lai Mohammed, has described the #EndSARS protest as a “war” fought with the aid of social media. ...

Michael Isaac October 27, 2020

Why you should date short girls, Crackerhead in photos | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya October 27, 2020

Minister seeks arrest of those who stole COVID-19 palliatives, Sanwo-Olu: Army responsible for Lekki shooting | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Minister seeks arrest of those who stole COVID-19 palliatives Minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), Muhammad Bello, has asked ...

Michael Isaac October 26, 2020

Detective Fashola, Twitter boys from Lagos, Detergent puns | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya October 26, 2020

‘Turn back family members who bring home unaccounted goods’ — Buhari says, condemns looting | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

‘Turn back family members who bring home unaccounted goods’ — Buhari says, condemns looting President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Nigerians ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail