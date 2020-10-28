Between Omotee and Risi, George Floyd vs Lekki Shootings | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

George Floyd was just one man. What is your point? https://t.co/UvGgVsAWYu — Onye Nkuzi (@cchukudebelu) October 28, 2020

The audacity!

Find someone who cares about you as much as Gmail cares about new devices signing into your account 🤷 — Harphsynarh (@harphsynarh) October 28, 2020

It’s the little things that matter.

Lass lass everybody na olosho for this street😂.. I can't relate though, virgin ways😌 — PH cocoa😍 (@Bel_Jonz) October 28, 2020

Okay! Good to know.

NTA is a very stupid TV station, considering the fact that it was the most popular TV station while growing up. With that their graphics like PS1 — Alhaji Royz🀄️ (@royzkingin) October 28, 2020

With Wale Adenuga giving us content!

What if them don abort your soulmate😭😭

Haa Jesus wept, you’ll die single!!!! — TheLadyMotara🌶🌶🌶🌶🌶🌶 (@motaraaa) October 28, 2020

Don’t laugh, start praying

Is it that the federal government is too ashamed to publish the footage in the mystery camera discovered by Detective Fash?? — Your Future Husband😊 (@Grreezywill) October 28, 2020

Obvs!

"Who's that?" "What are they doing?" "What's happening?" Shut up and watch the movie!!!!!! — VICTOR🌍 (@Victordeyforyou) October 28, 2020

Lol.

Please can you allow us enjoy entertainment madam https://t.co/o4hQyA5UoR pic.twitter.com/PeRraWSIG4 — The Lazy Chef 👨🏽‍🍳 (@TheLazyCheff) October 28, 2020

Aunty, laugh small.

When i see lot of girls gather,i feel bad energy all over,Lots Of Envy,Jealousy, Hatred, that gender is messed up — MREY ✝️ (@life_of_rey) October 28, 2020

Lol…

LAYCON” this weekend!! Who is ready to have him, Abuja? 💥🔥⚓️🥂 — Ohís (@Lowkeysmallz1) October 28, 2020

Is Laycon now a Nigerian dish?