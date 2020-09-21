Lagos to shut Ojota axis of Ikorodu road for 3 months, okays full re-opening of worship centres | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

The Lagos Government has announced the shutdown of the entire length of the main carriageway of Ikorodu Road from Ojota interchange to Ojota Second Pedestrian Bridge from Monday, September 21, 2020, as part of the next phase of the ongoing rehabilitation work on the road.

Transport Commissioner, Dr. Frederick Oladeinde, advised all motorists to utilise alternative routes suggested during the 3-month duration stipulated for the repairs, following the closure of the main carriageway while reassuring Nigerians that the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) and other law enforcement agencies will be available to direct traffic for free vehicular movement during the entire period of construction work.

“Vehicles coming from Maryland will be diverted at Odoyalaro into the Service lane and the BRT Corridor to link back the main carriageway at Ketu bus stop and Demurin junction respectively,’’ Oladeinde said.

APC rejects Obaseki win, alleges strong arm tactics in Edo governorship election

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo, has rejected the result of the September 19 governorship election conducted in the state, alleging that the results were tampered with through “strong arm tactics.”

“On this note, we hereby reject the outcome of the election, and urge our members to stay calm. We thank them for their support. We’ll be announcing our decision and course of action shortly,” the statement read issued on Sunday by John Mayaki, Chairman of the Media Committee for the APC Campaign Council read.



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had on Sunday announced Governor Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) as winner of the election, after he polled 307,955 votes to defeat his main opponent, Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who garnered 223,619 votes, and 12 other candidates, to secure another term of four years in office.

Lagos Government okays the opening of worship centres

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has approved the full reopening of places of worship in the state which had been earlier been restricted to one gathering weekly after the initial order to reopen during the ease of the lockdown.

The development means that mosques can now hold their prayers five times daily, while churches can also commence weekly services, according to the statement by Sanwo-Olu on Saturday, during his 18th update on coronavirus as the Incident Commander.

He stressed that from October, “We will announce the decisions regarding the reopening of other sectors of the economy: night-clubs, bars, event centres, spas, public parks, and so on. For now, these will continue to remain closed, until fixed plans for reopening are announced in October 2020.”

Emir of Zazzau, Shehu Idris, dies

The 18th Emir of Zazzau and Chairman of the Zazzau Emirate Council, Alhaji Shehu Idris, is dead.

Idris who ascended the throne in 1975 at the age of 36, was reported to have died at the 44 Military Hospital Kaduna on Sunday at age of 84.

Governor of Kaduna, Nasir El-Rufai, confirmed the Emir’s death in a statement. “It is with great sadness that I confirm the passing of the father of our state, His Highness Emir of Zazzau, Alh (Dr.) Shehu Idris CFR. He died at the 44 Military Hospital Kaduna today after a brief illness. Janazah prayer in Zaria is scheduled for 5pm,” he said.

NCDC confirms 97 new COVID-19 cases

97 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-46

Kwara-12

Rivers-11

Adamawa-4

Niger-4

Ogun-4

Osun-4

Ekiti-3

Imo-3

Kaduna-3

Plateau-2

FCT-1 57,242 confirmed

48,569 discharged

1,098 deaths pic.twitter.com/TcUEHwZMaI — NCDC (@NCDCgov) September 20, 2020