The Narrative | The Daily Vulnerable

by Geraldine Cunha-Herbert

 

Assess your narratives; those stories that you are telling yourself. Slow down.

What are they?

“I’m not good enough”

“I’m disadvantaged”

“I can’t  do it”

“I’m not equipped”

How about changing that narrative? How about changing how it affects your life?

Focus on what you are capable of doing and being!

Tell yourself:

“I can do it”

“I am equipped”

“I have countless opportunities”

“I have many advantages”

It sounds too simple right?

The truth is, that it is actually that simple!

Take a shot at it!

What have you got to lose?

 

Geraldine Cunha-Herbert is a passionate and revolutionary Belizean Educator. She is also an advocate for mental and spiritual wellness for women and girls.

