Save the date for the LagosMums 7th Annual Parenting Conference. The theme this year is Gen Z – Growth and Grit! We are excited to be bringing you the 7th edition and our first virtual parenting conference.

Parenting Conference

Why do we hold these? LagosMums hosts the largest group of parents once a year to discuss all that is happening in the Parenting world. We believe that it takes a village to raise a child and also add that in today’s world, it takes an e-village. – Yetty Williams, Founder & CEO LagosMums

Our conference this year will hold on Saturday, October 10th 2020 online from 10 am (WAT). We are pleased to be hosting this conference this year but with a twist! it will be our first all virtual and online conference. The event is FREE to attend but registration is required. ( Register here )

Theme

The Theme this year is “Genz Z – Growth and Grit“. We believe this is a very timely discussion; as the pandemic has certainly changed our lives both locally and globally. Parenting is a global matter and highlighted with challenges that parents in every part of the world are facing.

We have several panels and experts planned as we delve deep into how the family has changed! Everyone has gone digital, and we are moving our parenting conference online. This will ensure that we continue the conversation and connect with parents anywhere in the world.

Parenting Discussions

We will discuss several things that affect our children and families at this time such as the future of jobs. With the prevalence of mental health illnesses, we will be discussing how to ensure effective mental health for our children and families; right from home. Everyone has gone digital and it is imperative that we discuss practical ways to raise responsible digital citizens; with a focus on digital well-being and online safety.

Who should attend the parenting conference?

The conference is perfect for parents, caregivers, educators or anyone that interested in empowering the youth and the future generations. If this is you, then you should register to join the Conference. The conference is free to attend but you register in order to get the details to access the virtual rooms online. After signing up you will get the details to join the sessions.

Attendance

The conference will attract thousands of mums, parents, caregivers and their families. This event offers a great opportunity for companies to showcase their products and services. Vendors and sponsors will have the opportunity to increase awareness of their products and services to thousands and millions of families. We have an engaged community and the conversations continue even after the conference.

Parenting in the 21st Century and the ongoing pandemic comes with several influences, opportunities and challenges. As the African proverb says, it takes a village, and I say it takes an e-village to raise children today. We all need support and this is what happens when like-minded parents and experts come together to discuss how to raise strong and sound families. We help each other on the parenting journey. – Yetty Williams, Founder LagosMums.