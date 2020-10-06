60 years: Are we really for Nigeria?

This past week buzzed with activities and stories to commemorate the country’s Independence Day anniversary. While some of these were quite celebratory, some seemed more despondent and pained.

The 60th anniversary has brought with it some nostalgic desires for the glory days and a celebration of victory milestones, as well as an awareness that Nigeria’s present is a far cry from its much-anticipated great future.

Some Nigerians took to Twitter to air grievances, complaining about the poor state of the country, generally. Others, although not very positive in their remarks, made it clear that rising up to take responsibility, especially when the leaders will not, rests with the true Nigerian

Nigeria is the sum of all its people’s actions and inactions. If we blame Nigeria for failing, we are blaming ourselves and showing to the world that we have failed. Ordinarily, we place the faults with the leaders, forgetting that the people make the leadership because each one is selected from within. We forget that the real power resides with the citizens who vote the leaders into power and, by that choice, we decide to continue to allow the misconducts to happen.

What do we contribute to the bigger picture of the Nigerian dream?

Everything!

We must decide to commit to building our nation, knowing that we are fully for what becomes.

Nigeria remains our home. We are and will remain Nigerians no matter where we live. Why not make a conscious decision to take a stand for growth and development into the great nation that we are. Let’s stand against the choices that make us less than we are. Let’s side with Nigeria.

 

Some posts from Twitter during the anniversary week

 

 

